At Rs 3 lakh, iPhone 18 Pro series is here, so is the meme fest

Apple has launched the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in India, and the new flagships are powerhouses across the board — from features and specifications to cameras and, of course, pricing. At a whopping base price of nearly Rs 3 lakh in India (Rs 2,99,900), the iPhone Duo instantly triggered a hilarious wave of online memes.

📍 Royal Enfield Himalayan OG 440 on-road: Rs ₹2.80L 🏍️ (Full tank, off-roading, highway trips, endless memories) 📍 iPhone Duo 256GB: ₹2.99L 📱 ​You could literally buy a brand-new adventure bike on-road, ride across India, and still have ₹30,000 left over 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/7g35BdFgK6 — TJ (@IamTarunJoshii) September 10, 2026

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🇺🇸 Americans after iPhone launch: “Should I upgrade?” 🇮🇳 Indians: “Bhai Dubai mein kitne ka hai?” — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) September 9, 2026

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Mandatory meme on every apple launch event day #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/B1LIZ3zM36 — koushik_OG (@Koushik_OG_) September 9, 2026

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Apple when middle class person tries to buy iPhone Duo pic.twitter.com/bkeFkzErJO — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 9, 2026

Apple's foldable iPhone duo starts at ₹3 lakh. The kidney joke doesn’t work anymore. We need a whole organ portfolio to afford this iPhone duo. — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) September 9, 2026