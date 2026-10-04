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Home / Trending / 'Auntie Juan' got game: Chinese grandmother becomes 'gaming star' at 60 with 5.27L followers

'Auntie Juan' got game: Chinese grandmother becomes 'gaming star' at 60 with 5.27L followers

Zhong Juanjuan started playing in 2020 to understand her son's obsession

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:00 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Zhong Juanjuan now livestreams twice daily, has 5.27 lakh followers and over 8,000 hours of gameplay. Credit: @Ekimko/Instagram
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Age is just a number — and this 60-year-old Chinese 'gaming livestreamer' has rightly proved it so.

Meet Zhong Juanjuan, a woman from China who has turned an activity she once strongly opposed into an unlikely second career. Better known online as ‘Auntie Juan’, Juanjuan now has around 5.27 lakh followers.

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Based in Meizhou in Guangdong province, Zhong spends hours playing computer games and interacting with viewers online. According to the South China Morning Post, she hosts two livestreams daily, with each session attracting about 10,000 viewers.

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Took up gaming only 6 years ago

After studying up to primary school, she worked various part-time jobs, including sales and childcare, before retiring about a decade ago. Her introduction to gaming came through her younger son, Suode. When he began spending hours gaming after leaving his job in 2020, Zhong became curious about what made the activity so engaging.

She decided to see for herself.

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Trying her hand at gaming, Zhong initially struggled with basic movements — often walking into walls, taking wrong turns and finding it difficult to navigate virtual stairs. Poor eyesight and slower reflexes added to the challenge, but she persisted.

Logged over 8,000 hours of gameplay

By 2022, she had begun livestreaming her gameplay. Zhong has now logged more than 8,000 hours of gameplay.

One of her most memorable moments came in December 2024 during an online Counter-Strike: Global Offensive exhibition match featuring several well-known players, including Russian teenage star 'donk'. Zhong stunned viewers by eliminating the 17-year-old prodigy, further boosting her online popularity.

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