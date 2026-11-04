'Aur saboot chahiye Bharatiya hone ka?' Nagaland minister reacts after little girl sings 'Jana Gana Mana'

A young girl from Nagaland has won hearts online with her soulful rendition of the National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana, turning a musical performance into a powerful reminder of India's unity and diversity. The video, shared by Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along, has struck a chord online for highlighting the discrimination and misplaced assumptions that people from the Northeast continue to face.

Sharing the clip on X, the minister added a question in Hindi: “Isse zyada saboot chahiye Bharatiya hone ka? (Do you need any more proof of being Indian than this?)”

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His remark appeared to take a subtle dig at those who continue to mistake people from India's Northeast for foreigners, often wrongly identifying them as Chinese or Nepali.

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The little girl's heartfelt rendition has received appreciation from social media users, many of whom have praised her sincerity and patriotic spirit.

However, the minister's caption gave the video a significance beyond its musical appeal. It served as a reminder that people from the Northeast are as much a part of India as those from any other region, and that their identity and belonging should never be questioned.

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