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Home / Trending / 'Aur saboot chahiye Bharatiya hone ka?' Nagaland minister reacts after little girl sings 'Jana Gana Mana'

'Aur saboot chahiye Bharatiya hone ka?' Nagaland minister reacts after little girl sings 'Jana Gana Mana'

Minister Temjen Imna Along's message has struck a chord online for highlighting the discrimination that people from the Northeast continue to face

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:42 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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The young girl's rendition has drawn praise from listeners, many of whom have appreciated the sincerity and patriotic spirit in her performance. Credit: @AlongImna/X
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A young girl from Nagaland has won hearts online with her soulful rendition of the National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana, turning a musical performance into a powerful reminder of India's unity and diversity. The video, shared by Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along, has struck a chord online for highlighting the discrimination and misplaced assumptions that people from the Northeast continue to face.

Sharing the clip on X, the minister added a question in Hindi: “Isse zyada saboot chahiye Bharatiya hone ka? (Do you need any more proof of being Indian than this?)”

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His remark appeared to take a subtle dig at those who continue to mistake people from India's Northeast for foreigners, often wrongly identifying them as Chinese or Nepali.

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The little girl's heartfelt rendition has received appreciation from social media users, many of whom have praised her sincerity and patriotic spirit.

However, the minister's caption gave the video a significance beyond its musical appeal. It served as a reminder that people from the Northeast are as much a part of India as those from any other region, and that their identity and belonging should never be questioned.

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