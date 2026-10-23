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Home / Trending / Aura World Tour 2026: Diljit Dosanjh reveals Chandigarh venue, here's where he'll perform

Aura World Tour 2026: Diljit Dosanjh reveals Chandigarh venue, here's where he'll perform

The singer’s India tour has been creating a buzz among fans, with dates and venues for the other six cities already announced

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:22 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Diljit Dosanjh is set to India by storm onnce again with his Aura India Tour 2026. File photo
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Chandigarh fans, the wait is finally over! After days of anticipation over the venue for Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura World Tour stop in the city, the Punjabi singer has revealed the location in a video that has gone viral on Instagram.

The singer’s India tour has been creating a buzz among fans, with dates and venues for the other six cities already announced. Chandigarh, however, had remained the missing piece, leaving fans waiting for an official update.

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Also read: Concert price divide: Why Diljit Dosanjh's top ticket costs Rs 18,000 while Arijit Singh's a whopping Rs 11.8 lakh?

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In the video shared by the Instagram account @chandigarh_buddy, Diljit can be heard revealing that the concert will be held at Mullanpur Stadium, New Chandigarh.

Chandigarh mein ik naya stadium baniya — Mullanpur stadium, Chandigarh. Yes, I think ehi hai. Uthe di taiyariyan chaldi paiyaan. Ohdi information BookMyShow share karan ge. Main officially nahin share karna chahunda,” he says.

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Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Friday granted the mandatory security clearance for the singer’s scheduled concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30, a day after holding it back.

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