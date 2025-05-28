Australian senator files complaint over ‘get some wine and dance on table’ remark at parliamentary event

An Australian senator Fatima Payman (30) said on Wednesday that she has filed a formal complaint against a senior male colleague, alleging he made sexually suggestive and racially insensitive remarks during a parliamentary social gathering.

According to reports by ABC News, the senator said the incident occurred when the unnamed colleague—whom she described as being under the influence of alcohol—directed inappropriate comments toward her. One such remark was reportedly, “Let’s get some wine into you and see you dance on the table.”

Payman, a Muslim woman of Afghan heritage, said the comment made her feel “singled out” because she does not consume alcohol.

“I don’t drink, and I don’t need to be made to feel left out because you do,” she said, referring to her older colleague.

The Australian senator said she confronted the colleague at the time, telling him, “Hey. I am drawing a line, mate,” before escalating the matter through official channels. She lodged a formal complaint with the Parliamentary Workplace Support Sevice, and expressed satisfaction with the “swift” handling of the issue.

Elected in 2022 as a Labor senator, Payman was the youngest member of the previous parliamentary session. She made headlines again in 2024 when she resigned from the Labor Party after accusing it of failing to help Palestinians in Gaza.