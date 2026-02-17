DT
Home / Trending / 'Babar Azam missed the century by 95 runs': Pakistan cricketers unusual warm-up routine goes viral

'Babar Azam missed the century by 95 runs': Pakistan cricketers unusual warm-up routine goes viral

India's 61-run win over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 sparked fresh online banter

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:42 PM Feb 17, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
beyounick and thethar_puns via Instagram
It seems like netizens are not done trolling the Pakistan cricket team. As if losing to India by 61 runs in the recent showdown in the T20 World Cup 2026 was not humiliating enough, the Internet users spotted their unusual warm-up routine.

In no time the workout style turned into memefest and spread like wildfire.

Two Indian content creators took the joke to another level during the recent match. In a viral video, the duo was seen performing the now-famous 'exercise meme' in front of Pakistani supporters at the stadium.

The clip was shared on Instagram by Beyounick. The video crossed over millions of views, sparking a wave of reactions across social media platforms. The caption read: “Aahista aahista nahi, jaldi jaldi match khatam kardiya #indvspak,” hinting at India wrapping up the contest swiftly. What was even more surprising was that Pakistani fans sat completely clueless as Beyounick continued mocking the cricketers.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nick (@beyounick)

Netizens react:

The internet had mixed reactions. A user joked, “Babar Azam just missed the century by 95 runs.” Another reacted, "Hidden powers ko activate karne ki koshish."

However, some called the act immature and disrespectful, stating that victory should be celebrated with grace rather than mockery. One comment read, “Ethically it’s not right to mock someone. Celebrate the win, but don’t tarnish our image.”

