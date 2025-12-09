DT
Babbu Maan and AP Dhillon: The surprise stage moment that set social media on fire

Babbu Maan and AP Dhillon: The surprise stage moment that set social media on fire

The Punjabi music legend's unexpected appearance during 'One of One' India tour, performing his hit 'Saaun di Jhadi', ignited the crowd and sparked viral buzz online

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:41 AM Dec 09, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
AP Dhillon and Babbu Maan during the concert in New Delhi. Photo: Instagram/apdhillon
Punjabi music lovers, who have been witnessing back-to-back power-packed performances by singer and global music sensation AP Dhillon, were treated to an unforgettable moment in Delhi on December 7.

During the ‘One of One’ India tour stop, Punjabi music legend Babbu Maan made a special, totally unexpected appearance — instantly becoming the highlight of the night. The surprise collaboration between the two music sensations sent shockwaves across social media.

Video clips from the performance, one initially shared by Dhillon on his Instagram account, went viral within minutes, with netizens going wild over Babbu Maan’s sudden arrival on stage.

Fans rushed to share video clips online with captions capturing the excitement: one wrote, “Two generations, one stage — Babbu Maan x AP Dhillon”, while another captioned their clip, “Babbu Mann joins AP Dhillon on stage, legend meets the new wave”.

The buzz didn’t stop there — “2025 is full of surprises. AP Dhillon x Babbu Maan together” and “Most unexpected collab, AP x Ustaad ji” were among the trending captions flooding Instagram feeds.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by AP DHILLON (@apdhillon)

Being among the biggest artists in the Punjabi music industry, Babbu Maan enjoys an unmatched level of fan following — and he proved it once again.

During the gig with Dhillon, Maan performed his all-time hit track “Saaun Di Jhadi”, driving the crowd into an absolute frenzy.

The energy shift inside the arena was palpable as fans witnessed two powerhouse performers share the stage, amplifying the excitement and cultural significance of the ‘One of One’ tour.

AP Dhillon, joined by his long-time collaborator Shinda Kahlon, had already set Delhi on fire with his high-energy set at the Indira Gandhi Arena on Sunday evening, crooning his biggest hits.

His power-packed setlist featured iconic tracks like ‘Excuses’, ‘Insane’, ‘Summer High’, ‘With You’, and ‘Desires’, along with new fan favourites such as ‘Hitmen’, ‘Afsos’, ‘STFU’, ‘Thodi Si Daaru’, and ‘Without Me’.

The ‘One of One’ India tour will now move to Ludhiana on December 12, Pune on December 14, Bengaluru on December 19, Kolkata on December 21, Mumbai on December 26, and Jaipur on December 28.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

