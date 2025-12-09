Babbu Maan and AP Dhillon: The surprise stage moment that set social media on fire
The Punjabi music legend's unexpected appearance during 'One of One' India tour, performing his hit 'Saaun di Jhadi', ignited the crowd and sparked viral buzz online
Punjabi music lovers, who have been witnessing back-to-back power-packed performances by singer and global music sensation AP Dhillon, were treated to an unforgettable moment in Delhi on December 7.
During the ‘One of One’ India tour stop, Punjabi music legend Babbu Maan made a special, totally unexpected appearance — instantly becoming the highlight of the night. The surprise collaboration between the two music sensations sent shockwaves across social media.
Video clips from the performance, one initially shared by Dhillon on his Instagram account, went viral within minutes, with netizens going wild over Babbu Maan’s sudden arrival on stage.
Fans rushed to share video clips online with captions capturing the excitement: one wrote, “Two generations, one stage — Babbu Maan x AP Dhillon”, while another captioned their clip, “Babbu Mann joins AP Dhillon on stage, legend meets the new wave”.
The buzz didn’t stop there — “2025 is full of surprises. AP Dhillon x Babbu Maan together” and “Most unexpected collab, AP x Ustaad ji” were among the trending captions flooding Instagram feeds.
View this post on Instagram
Being among the biggest artists in the Punjabi music industry, Babbu Maan enjoys an unmatched level of fan following — and he proved it once again.
During the gig with Dhillon, Maan performed his all-time hit track “Saaun Di Jhadi”, driving the crowd into an absolute frenzy.
The energy shift inside the arena was palpable as fans witnessed two powerhouse performers share the stage, amplifying the excitement and cultural significance of the ‘One of One’ tour.
AP Dhillon, joined by his long-time collaborator Shinda Kahlon, had already set Delhi on fire with his high-energy set at the Indira Gandhi Arena on Sunday evening, crooning his biggest hits.
His power-packed setlist featured iconic tracks like ‘Excuses’, ‘Insane’, ‘Summer High’, ‘With You’, and ‘Desires’, along with new fan favourites such as ‘Hitmen’, ‘Afsos’, ‘STFU’, ‘Thodi Si Daaru’, and ‘Without Me’.
The ‘One of One’ India tour will now move to Ludhiana on December 12, Pune on December 14, Bengaluru on December 19, Kolkata on December 21, Mumbai on December 26, and Jaipur on December 28.
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now