Babil Khan breaks silence with posts for Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi amid viral video row

Babil Khan breaks silence with posts for Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi amid viral video row

In the aftermath of the video going viral, Babil also deleted his Instagram account on Sunday
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:28 PM May 05, 2025 IST
Babil Khan. File Photo
Actor Babil Khan, son of late Irrfan Khan, has found himself at the centre of a social media storm after he shared and then deleted a video of him emotionally speaking about his struggles in the film industry on April 4.

In the aftermath of the video going viral, Babil also deleted his Instagram account on Sunday. However, he has since returned to the platform. While he has not issued a clarification post, he has been actively sharing Instagram Stories of his peers he mentioned in the video like Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

In the video shared on Reddit, which went viral on Sunday, Babil talked about his feelings of isolation and described Bollywood as “so f****ed” and “so, so rude,” sparking widespread speculation about his relationships with fellow actors like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, and even singer Arijit Singh, leaving fans both concerned and curious.

The video showed Babil visibly upset and crying.

To address the speculation, Babil shared the post of actor Kubbra Sait where she had shared the official statement from his family clarifying that the viral video had been “widely misinterpreted”.

In the caption, Babil wrote, “Thank you so much (red heart emoticon). This video was extremely misinterpreted, I was trying to show support to (Instagram accounts of actors) Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Gaurav Adarsh, Arjun Kapoor, Raghav Juyal, Arijit Singh.”

He also reshared the Instagram Stories of Raghav, and said, “Raghav Juyal, bhai you are mu icon, my idol and my elder brother that I never had.”

Siddhanth shared a video of Babil on his Instagram Stories where he was heard saying, “Mujhe itihaas likhna hai, kitaab nahi (I want to write history, not a book),” to which Babil responded, “I love you brother.”

Babil’s family released a statement, a part of which read, “In the clip, Babil was sincerely acknowledging a few of his peers whom he believes are making contributions to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema. His mention of artists like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Sidddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor, and Arijit Singh came from a place of genuine admiration – for their authenticity, passion, and efforts to restore credibility and heart in the industry.”

