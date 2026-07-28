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Home / Trending / What's going on between rapper Badshah and Isha Rikhi, are they headed for split? Wife's 'I was afraid' note sparks separation speculation

What's going on between rapper Badshah and Isha Rikhi, are they headed for split? Wife's 'I was afraid' note sparks separation speculation

Separation rumours surrounding rapper Badshah and actor Isha Rikhi have intensified after the latter shared an emotional note about fear, silence and courage. Here's what happened.

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:34 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Isha Rikhi's 'I was afraid' note sparks separation speculation Image credit/Instagram
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Badshah and actor-wife Isha Rikhi have once again become the subject of intense social media speculation after the actress shared an emotional note hinting at a difficult phase in her personal life. The post comes just months after the couple surprised fans with news of their marriage, prompting fresh rumours that all may not be well between them.

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While neither Badshah nor Isha has confirmed reports of a separation, the actress' latest Instagram post has left fans concerned about the couple's relationship.

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Isha Rikhi shares emotional note

Without revealing specific details, Isha spoke about living in fear, remaining silent, and finally finding the courage to speak up.

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"There are battles that leave no visible scars. For a long time, I remained silent because I was afraid. I felt overwhelmed by the influence, power, and resources I believed my husband had, and I convinced myself that staying quiet was the safest thing to do."

She further clarified that her silence should not be mistaken for acceptance.

"Silence was never acceptance. It was survival. Today, I'm choosing courage over fear. I may not be ready to tell the whole story, but I'm finally ready to stop pretending that everything was okay."

The post has triggered widespread speculation online, with fans wondering whether the couple is going through a separation.

Cryptic post added fuel to split rumours

Just days before the emotional statement, Isha had shared a montage of photos and videos featuring herself with Badshah.

The post carried the caption:

"Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope."

Accompanied by a heartbreak emoji and folded hands emoji, the message prompted many social media users to speculate that the marriage may have hit a rough patch.

When did Badshah and Isha Rikhi get married?

News of Badshah and Isha Rikhi's wedding surfaced in March after Isha's mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared photographs on Instagram that appeared to confirm the private ceremony.

According to reports, the couple first met at a mutual friend's party. Their friendship gradually turned into a relationship, eventually leading to marriage nearly six years after Badshah separated from his first wife.

Badshah's first marriage

Before marrying Isha Rikhi, Badshah was married to Jasmine Masih. The two tied the knot in 2012 and divorced in 2020 after eight years of marriage. They share a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, and continue to co-parent her.

No official confirmation yet

Despite growing speculation, neither Badshah nor Isha Rikhi has officially confirmed a separation or commented on the actress' emotional statement. Until either of them addresses the rumours, the exact nature of the situation remains unclear. Fans and well-wishers continue to hope that the couple resolves whatever challenges they may be facing.

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