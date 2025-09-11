DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / Badshah bows down! Rapper's surprise for elderly woman in US steals the show

Badshah bows down! Rapper's surprise for elderly woman in US steals the show

"His gesture makes him a true gentleman," wrote an Instagram user
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:50 AM Sep 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
viralbhayani/Instagram
Advertisement

Indian rapper Badshah is leaving an indelible mark on his 'Unfinished USA Tour', not just with his electrifying performances, but also with his touching gestures.

Advertisement

A viral video from one of his recent shows showcases the rapper's humility and respect for his fans.

Dressed casually in a black Sholay-themed T-shirt and comfy shorts, Badshah was in full flow. However, mid-performance, he surprised everyone by pausing, folding his hands in respect and blowing a flying kiss to someone in the crowd. The anticipation built until he climbed down from the stage, revealing the recipient of his affection - an elderly woman who had come to watch him perform.

Advertisement

Badshah approached the woman with folded hands and shared a warm hug.

Advertisement

The crowd erupted in cheers, and the video quickly went viral, with fans praising his sweet gesture.

Comments poured in, with one fan saying, "Reason we all loveee Badshah," and another adding, "His gesture makes him a true gentleman".

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts