Indian rapper Badshah is leaving an indelible mark on his 'Unfinished USA Tour', not just with his electrifying performances, but also with his touching gestures.

Advertisement

A viral video from one of his recent shows showcases the rapper's humility and respect for his fans.

Dressed casually in a black Sholay-themed T-shirt and comfy shorts, Badshah was in full flow. However, mid-performance, he surprised everyone by pausing, folding his hands in respect and blowing a flying kiss to someone in the crowd. The anticipation built until he climbed down from the stage, revealing the recipient of his affection - an elderly woman who had come to watch him perform.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Badshah approached the woman with folded hands and shared a warm hug.

Advertisement

The crowd erupted in cheers, and the video quickly went viral, with fans praising his sweet gesture.

Comments poured in, with one fan saying, "Reason we all loveee Badshah," and another adding, "His gesture makes him a true gentleman".