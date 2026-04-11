Badshah ‘Tateeree Phir Se’ video teaser: Did the rapper replace school girls by women in ghagra and ghungat?

The teaser for “Tateeree Phir Se” has sparked fresh discussion online, especially after viewers noticed a significant visual shift in the music video concept.

Advertisement

One of the most talked-about changes is the possible replacement of schoolgirls from the original version with adult women dressed in traditional attire such as ghagra and ghungat.

Advertisement

In an Instagram post, Badshah penned a long message in Hindi, addressing his fans and followers over the backlash that the original song faced following its release in March this year.

Advertisement

"Over the past few weeks, we have listened to the feedback on our song 'Tateeree' from government officials, the Women's Commission, social activists, and many others who care deeply about our culture. Based on that, we have made the necessary changes and have removed any portion that was deemed offensive," the rapper wrote in Hindi.

While the production team has not officially confirmed every visual edit, the teaser strongly suggests a deliberate redesign of the video’s aesthetic and character portrayal.

Advertisement

The reworked version of the track by Badshah comes after intense public backlash and official scrutiny over the original release.

Following complaints from various groups, including the Haryana State Commission for Women, the artist publicly acknowledged feedback and announced that changes had been made to remove or modify content considered inappropriate. The revised version, titled “Tateeree Phir Se,” is positioned as a corrected and more widely acceptable edition of the song.

One of the central areas of change appears to be the visual casting and setting. In the teaser, scenes that earlier reportedly included school-aged characters have been replaced with adult performers. These women are seen wearing traditional Indian attire such as ghagra and ghungat, which significantly alters the tone of the video. The shift appears aimed at removing any perception of insensitivity or controversy associated with the earlier depiction.

Along with casting changes, the visual storytelling style has also been adjusted. The teaser suggests a more culturally rooted aesthetic, with rural or traditional backdrops replacing more modern or ambiguous school-like environments. This change seems intended to align the video more closely with cultural imagery and reduce interpretational concerns raised earlier.

Another key update lies in the tone of presentation. The revised visuals appear less provocative and more performance-oriented, focusing on choreography, expression, and cultural symbolism rather than narrative scenes that could be misinterpreted. This helps reposition the song as a mainstream entertainment piece rather than a controversial visual narrative.

The costume styling in particular plays an important role in this transformation. By moving toward traditional clothing like ghagra and ghungat, the production appears to be emphasizing cultural identity while also ensuring compliance with broadcast and streaming platform guidelines.

Overall, the teaser reflects a broader effort to reframe “Tateeree Phir Se” as a more responsible and widely acceptable version of the original work. The changes suggest a balance between maintaining the song’s commercial appeal and addressing concerns raised by audiences and authorities, ensuring its smoother release on April 14.