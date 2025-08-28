DT
Bald and beautiful: Djokovic's unique autograph

Bald and beautiful: Djokovic's unique autograph

The viral video was captioned “Will he wash his hair? Hahaha, great place for a signature 👨🏼‍🦲😂”
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:26 PM Aug 28, 2025 IST
Novak Djokovic, the tennis maestro, proved that his charm extends far beyond the court. Following a straight-sets victory at the US Open 2025, he signed autographs for fans, but one request stood out — a cheeky fan asked him to sign his bald head, and Djokovic happily obliged.

The viral video showcases the tennis star's quick wit and sense of humour, winning over fans worldwide.

The video, shared by novakdjokovic.chile, was captioned “Will he wash his hair? Hahaha, great place for a signature 👨🏼‍🦲😂.”

