Bald and beautiful: Djokovic's unique autograph
The viral video was captioned “Will he wash his hair? Hahaha, great place for a signature 👨🏼🦲😂”
Novak Djokovic, the tennis maestro, proved that his charm extends far beyond the court. Following a straight-sets victory at the US Open 2025, he signed autographs for fans, but one request stood out — a cheeky fan asked him to sign his bald head, and Djokovic happily obliged.
The viral video showcases the tennis star's quick wit and sense of humour, winning over fans worldwide.
