Banana leaves, saree and phirni! The ‘authentic’ Indian experience in Japan

In a delightful fusion of cultures, a restaurant named ‘Indian Spice Factory’ is making waves in Kasuga, Japan, for its authentic Indian cuisines.

Advertisement

Run by the passionate couple Nakayama-san and Sachiko-san, this culinary gem offers a vibrant taste of India, serving up dishes like ‘phirni’ and ‘murukku’; and not to forget every Indian’s all-time favourite beverage — ‘chai’!

The video that was posted on Instagram by content creator Sonam Midha was captioned “The love they had for India and Indian culture was unmatched. The whole experience was so touching and my heart was filled with love🌻.”

Advertisement

In the video one can see Sonam enjoying a traditional Bengali spread served on banana leaves, with dishes like karela bhaja, pui shaag, bhaja muger dal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Midha (@sonammidhax)

Advertisement

While one can always find Sachiko draped in a beautiful saree, the restaurant itself is a treasure trove of Indian artefacts and musical instruments that transport diners straight to India.

Instagram users were thrilled to see the warmth and hospitality of the couple.

A user said, “Ato sundor bangla bola dekhe sottiy khub bhalo laglo ❤️ As a Bengali if I get a chance will definitely visit 🙌,” another said, “The smile when he says Firni… omg!!!!!.”

A third wrote, “I wish I knew about this when I went to Japan!”

Another individual commented, “I just saw a glimpse of my home in that plate ❤️.