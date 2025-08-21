DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / Banana leaves, saree and phirni! The ‘authentic’ Indian experience in Japan

Banana leaves, saree and phirni! The ‘authentic’ Indian experience in Japan

“I just saw a glimpse of my home on that plate ❤️," wrote a user
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:23 PM Aug 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
sonammidhax/Instagram
Advertisement

In a delightful fusion of cultures, a restaurant named ‘Indian Spice Factory’ is making waves in Kasuga, Japan, for its authentic Indian cuisines.

Advertisement

Run by the passionate couple Nakayama-san and Sachiko-san, this culinary gem offers a vibrant taste of India, serving up dishes like ‘phirni’ and ‘murukku’; and not to forget every Indian’s all-time favourite beverage — ‘chai’!

The video that was posted on Instagram by content creator Sonam Midha was captioned “The love they had for India and Indian culture was unmatched. The whole experience was so touching and my heart was filled with love🌻.”

Advertisement

The restaurant, called ‘Indian Spice Factory’, is located in Kasuga.

In the video one can see Sonam enjoying a traditional Bengali spread served on banana leaves, with dishes like karela bhaja, pui shaag, bhaja muger dal.

Advertisement

While one can always find Sachiko draped in a beautiful saree, the restaurant itself is a treasure trove of Indian artefacts and musical instruments that transport diners straight to India.

Instagram users were thrilled to see the warmth and hospitality of the couple.

A user said, “Ato sundor bangla bola dekhe sottiy khub bhalo laglo ❤️ As a Bengali if I get a chance will definitely visit 🙌,” another said, “The smile when he says Firni… omg!!!!!.”

A third wrote, “I wish I knew about this when I went to Japan!”

Another individual commented, “I just saw a glimpse of my home in that plate ❤️.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts