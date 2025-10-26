DT
Home / Trending / BandBajaWakeUp: Bengaluru woman hires local band to rouse sleeping daughters

BandBajaWakeUp: Bengaluru woman hires local band to rouse sleeping daughters

The mother's creative approach has garnered widespread attention online

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:44 PM Oct 26, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media. Photo: X/@gharkekalesh
In the latest news in parenting, a mother went all out to wake her kids.

While traditionally, parents resort to throwing water, switching off the fan, opening the curtains, or setting an alarm clock, a Bengaluru mother has gone viral for her inventive method of waking her teenage daughters, who refused to get out of bed.

Taking matters into her own hands, she hired a local band to perform a live “wake-up call.”

The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media. It shows two musicians — one carrying a dhol and the other a trumpet — marching into the girls' bedroom and playing traditional tunes. The startled daughters, still drowsy and wrapped in their blankets, peek out in confusion — slightly annoyed by the sudden noise. Despite the unexpected musical intrusion, the girls attempt to retreat to sleep, much to the amusement of viewers.

The mother's creative approach has garnered widespread attention online, with netizens praising her idea. Many have humorously dubbed her “Mother of the year” for her unconventional yet effective wake-up strategy.

Comments flooded in, with one user writing, “This is next-level parenting!”

“Plz ye video meri mummy ko mat dikhana,” “Yeh mera darr sach ho gaya,” and “My mother would just turn off the fan and I used to wake up just like that,” others wrote.

