BandBajaWakeUp: Bengaluru woman hires local band to rouse sleeping daughters

In the latest news in parenting, a mother went all out to wake her kids.

Advertisement

While traditionally, parents resort to throwing water, switching off the fan, opening the curtains, or setting an alarm clock, a Bengaluru mother has gone viral for her inventive method of waking her teenage daughters, who refused to get out of bed.

Advertisement

Taking matters into her own hands, she hired a local band to perform a live “wake-up call.”

Advertisement

The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media. It shows two musicians — one carrying a dhol and the other a trumpet — marching into the girls' bedroom and playing traditional tunes. The startled daughters, still drowsy and wrapped in their blankets, peek out in confusion — slightly annoyed by the sudden noise. Despite the unexpected musical intrusion, the girls attempt to retreat to sleep, much to the amusement of viewers.

The mother's creative approach has garnered widespread attention online, with netizens praising her idea. Many have humorously dubbed her “Mother of the year” for her unconventional yet effective wake-up strategy.

Advertisement

Comments flooded in, with one user writing, “This is next-level parenting!”

“Plz ye video meri mummy ko mat dikhana,” “Yeh mera darr sach ho gaya,” and “My mother would just turn off the fan and I used to wake up just like that,” others wrote.