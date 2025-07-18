DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Trending / Barbie gets a new look! First doll with type 1 diabetes hits shelves

Barbie gets a new look! First doll with type 1 diabetes hits shelves

The doll comes equipped with an insulin pump, providing her with automated insulin dosing
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:09 PM Jul 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
New Barbie with type 1 diabetes. Credit: X/@CDFdiabetes
Advertisement

Since she first appeared in 1959, Barbie has done many things from being an astronaut, a doctor, a president and even a palaeontologist. But this year, she's is something else: a woman with type 1 diabetes.

Advertisement

This new edition to the iconic doll line not only embraces diversity, but also aims to educate and empower children living with diabetes.

The doll wears a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) on her arm to help manage her condition, and to keep it in place she uses (Barbie pink) a heart-shaped medical tape. Barbie also carries a mobile phone with a CGM app to help track her blood sugar levels throughout the day thereby making it a relatable figure for kids who manage similar health challenges.

Advertisement

The doll comes equipped with an insulin pump, providing Barbie with automated insulin dosing as needed, and holds a bag big enough for any essentials such as snacks that she might need while out and about.

To some people, this might seem like just another version of the doll. But to kids living with type 1 diabetes, it’s a big deal. With this initiative, Barbie is not just a toy anymore but a symbol of strength and resilience.

Advertisement

What is type 1 diabetes?

Type 1 diabetes is a condition where the body stops making insulin, the hormone that helps control blood sugar levels. It’s not caused by lifestyle or diet. It’s an autoimmune condition (a disorder where the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy cells) and often starts in childhood.

Today there are more than 175 different Barbie looks in the fashionistas range, with various skin tones, eye colours, hair colours and textures, body types and disabilities. They include a blind Barbie, a black Barbie with Down’s syndrome, dolls with hearing aids, prosthetic limbs and wheelchairs and a Barbie with vitiligo.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts