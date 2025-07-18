Barbie gets a new look! First doll with type 1 diabetes hits shelves

Since she first appeared in 1959, Barbie has done many things from being an astronaut, a doctor, a president and even a palaeontologist. But this year, she's is something else: a woman with type 1 diabetes.

This new edition to the iconic doll line not only embraces diversity, but also aims to educate and empower children living with diabetes.

The doll wears a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) on her arm to help manage her condition, and to keep it in place she uses (Barbie pink) a heart-shaped medical tape. Barbie also carries a mobile phone with a CGM app to help track her blood sugar levels throughout the day thereby making it a relatable figure for kids who manage similar health challenges.

The doll comes equipped with an insulin pump, providing Barbie with automated insulin dosing as needed, and holds a bag big enough for any essentials such as snacks that she might need while out and about.

To some people, this might seem like just another version of the doll. But to kids living with type 1 diabetes, it’s a big deal. With this initiative, Barbie is not just a toy anymore but a symbol of strength and resilience.

What is type 1 diabetes?

Type 1 diabetes is a condition where the body stops making insulin, the hormone that helps control blood sugar levels. It’s not caused by lifestyle or diet. It’s an autoimmune condition (a disorder where the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy cells) and often starts in childhood.

Today there are more than 175 different Barbie looks in the fashionistas range, with various skin tones, eye colours, hair colours and textures, body types and disabilities. They include a blind Barbie, a black Barbie with Down’s syndrome, dolls with hearing aids, prosthetic limbs and wheelchairs and a Barbie with vitiligo.