DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Trending / Battle of the bottles: Pepsi’s ‘Anytime’ vs Coca-Cola’s ‘Half Time’

Battle of the bottles: Pepsi’s ‘Anytime’ vs Coca-Cola’s ‘Half Time’

As Coca-Cola bets on ‘Half Time’, Pepsi sees an ‘Anytime’ opportunity
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:50 PM Mar 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Instagram @cocacola_india @pepsiindia
Advertisement

The long-standing rivalry between Pepsi and Coca-Cola has flared up again, this time over their latest advertising slogans—Pepsi’s ‘Anytime’ and Coca-Cola’s ‘Half Time.’

While Coca-Cola’s new campaign promotes itself as the perfect drink for game breaks and big moments, Pepsi is countering with a broader message, positioning itself as a beverage for all occasions.

Advertisement

Coca-Cola’s ‘Half Time’ campaign ties into its history of associating with major sporting events, reinforcing the idea that its drink is best enjoyed during exciting match breaks. Pepsi, however, sees an opening—rather than limiting its branding to specific moments, it is pushing the idea that its beverage is relevant anytime, anywhere. This strategic move allows Pepsi to challenge Coca-Cola’s narrative without engaging in a direct sponsorship battle.

Advertisement

The cola wars have a history of bold marketing battles, dating back to the infamous ‘Pepsi Challenge’ in the 1980s. In this blind taste test, consumers were asked to pick between two unbranded drinks, with Pepsi often emerging as the winner. The campaign shook Coca-Cola’s confidence, even leading to the short-lived launch of ‘New Coke,’ which was met with public backlash.

Pepsi has also been known for its cheeky branding moves, including the ‘Nothing Official About It’ campaign during the 1996 Cricket World Cup. As Coca-Cola held the official sponsorship rights, Pepsi turned the tables by promoting itself as the "unofficial" but cooler choice for cricket fans. The slogan became a cultural phenomenon, proving that Pepsi could thrive without formal partnerships.

Now, with Coca-Cola betting on its ‘Half Time’ narrative, Pepsi appears ready to revive its disruptive marketing playbook. By positioning itself as the ‘Anytime’ drink, Pepsi is subtly challenging the idea that a beverage needs a specific occasion to be enjoyed.

Pepsi once again taps into spontaneity with its ‘Anytime’ campaign, just as summer is approaching. The cola sippers are loving the drama. Various posts mentioning nostalgic cola war are surfacing the internet.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper