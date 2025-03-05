Battle of the bottles: Pepsi’s ‘Anytime’ vs Coca-Cola’s ‘Half Time’

The long-standing rivalry between Pepsi and Coca-Cola has flared up again, this time over their latest advertising slogans—Pepsi’s ‘Anytime’ and Coca-Cola’s ‘Half Time.’

While Coca-Cola’s new campaign promotes itself as the perfect drink for game breaks and big moments, Pepsi is countering with a broader message, positioning itself as a beverage for all occasions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coca-Cola India (@cocacola_india)

Advertisement

Coca-Cola’s ‘Half Time’ campaign ties into its history of associating with major sporting events, reinforcing the idea that its drink is best enjoyed during exciting match breaks. Pepsi, however, sees an opening—rather than limiting its branding to specific moments, it is pushing the idea that its beverage is relevant anytime, anywhere. This strategic move allows Pepsi to challenge Coca-Cola’s narrative without engaging in a direct sponsorship battle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pepsi India (@pepsiindia)

Advertisement

The cola wars have a history of bold marketing battles, dating back to the infamous ‘Pepsi Challenge’ in the 1980s. In this blind taste test, consumers were asked to pick between two unbranded drinks, with Pepsi often emerging as the winner. The campaign shook Coca-Cola’s confidence, even leading to the short-lived launch of ‘New Coke,’ which was met with public backlash.

Pepsi has also been known for its cheeky branding moves, including the ‘Nothing Official About It’ campaign during the 1996 Cricket World Cup. As Coca-Cola held the official sponsorship rights, Pepsi turned the tables by promoting itself as the "unofficial" but cooler choice for cricket fans. The slogan became a cultural phenomenon, proving that Pepsi could thrive without formal partnerships.

Now, with Coca-Cola betting on its ‘Half Time’ narrative, Pepsi appears ready to revive its disruptive marketing playbook. By positioning itself as the ‘Anytime’ drink, Pepsi is subtly challenging the idea that a beverage needs a specific occasion to be enjoyed.

Pepsi once again taps into spontaneity with its ‘Anytime’ campaign, just as summer is approaching. The cola sippers are loving the drama. Various posts mentioning nostalgic cola war are surfacing the internet.