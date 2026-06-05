Beating the heat: 'Monkey business' in Taj Mahal fountain goes viral

With temperatures soaring amid an intense heatwave, an amusing scene unfolded within the premises of the Taj Mahal. A troop of monkeys was seen turning one of the monument’s fountains into their very own ‘swimming pool’ to beat the heat.

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They eagerly jumped into the water, splashed around and chased each other.

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The unexpected spectacle delighted visitors at the iconic monument. Tourists gathered nearby, and from a safe distance watched as the monkeys darted around the fountain with boundless energy.

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A user commented, "Haha, that's hilarious. Monkeys seem to beat the heat better than us, the Taj Mahal is practically their playground now."

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