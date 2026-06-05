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Home / Trending / Beating the heat: 'Monkey business' in Taj Mahal fountain goes viral

Beating the heat: 'Monkey business' in Taj Mahal fountain goes viral

'The Taj Mahal is practically their playground now,' an Instagram user joked

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:54 PM Jun 05, 2026 IST
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safaragra and agra_wale0008 via Instagram
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With temperatures soaring amid an intense heatwave, an amusing scene unfolded within the premises of the Taj Mahal. A troop of monkeys was seen turning one of the monument’s fountains into their very own ‘swimming pool’ to beat the heat.

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They eagerly jumped into the water, splashed around and chased each other.

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The unexpected spectacle delighted visitors at the iconic monument. Tourists gathered nearby, and from a safe distance watched as the monkeys darted around the fountain with boundless energy.

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A user commented, "Haha, that's hilarious. Monkeys seem to beat the heat better than us, the Taj Mahal is practically their playground now."

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