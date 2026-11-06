Bengaluru multiplex faces backlash over alleged reuse of disposable cups

Despite facing repeated criticism over the exorbitant prices of food and beverages, multiplexes are now under scrutiny for another concern — hygiene. A customer at a city multiplex was left shocked after allegedly finding that disposable cups were being reused to serve beverages, raising questions about basic food safety standards.

The incident came to light on Thursday after Mithil, an Instagram user, shared a video claiming that his son’s cricket coach had encountered the issue at PVR Cinemas in Forum South Mall on Kanakapura Road.

In the video, the customer is seen confronting multiplex staff over a stack of disposable cups that allegedly had remnants of a soft drink. Initially, a staff member denies that the cups had been used.

The customer, however, persists and demands to speak to the manager, who also denies the allegation. Although the staff offer to replace the cup and serve him a fresh beverage, the customer refuses.

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The video has since garnered over 1.2 million views, drawing widespread attention to the alleged incident.

Responding to the video, Forum South Mall apologised to the customer and said the matter was being investigated.

Netizens react:

“The worst part is that they actually charge us for that used glass (sic) also,” one user commented.

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Another wrote, “This is after paying Rs 400-500 per glass (sic) for a Rs 40 beverage."

"Imagine if the previous person who drank has a contagious health issue!” another user commented.