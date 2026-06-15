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Home / Trending / 'Best decision': Startup's 64-year-old intern wins hearts online, proves age is just a number

'Best decision': Startup's 64-year-old intern wins hearts online, proves age is just a number

Joshua Salins, founder of Hobby Tribe, shared a video on Instagram introducing the company's newest intern

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:56 PM Jun 15, 2026 IST
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Age is just a number and learning is a lifelong process. This was proven right after a startup founder decided to bring a 64-year-old intern on board. In no time the move earned widespread appreciation online.

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Joshua Salins, founder of Hobby Tribe, shared a video on Instagram introducing the company's newest intern and showcasing how he has seamlessly integrated into the young workplace.

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The video opened with the text, "POV: You have a 64-year-old intern at your startup."

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It featured the intern working at his desk, concentrating on his laptop, before showing him interacting with younger colleagues and engaging in team discussions.

"We just got a 64-year-old intern in the office, and it's the best decision we've made at @hobbytribe_official," Salins wrote in the caption.

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The post quickly went viral, drawing praise from users who applauded the company for embracing experience alongside youthful energy.

Several users also compared the story to the 2015 film "The Intern," starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway.

Netizens react:

A user wrote, “Great to see the world changing.” Another reacted, “The movie INTERN in real life.” A third joked, “And here my employer is preferring GenZ over Millennials.”

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