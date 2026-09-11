‘Bhaigiri nahi, zimmedaari’: Why are ‘Thar and Fortuner boys’ on the streets?

Hundreds of Mahindra Thar and Toyota Fortuner owners came together in Daman for a road-safety campaign with a clear message: “Bhaigiri nahi, zimmedaari” (Not show of power, but responsibility).

The ‘Thar-Fortuner Sankalp Yatra’, organised on September 9, brought together owners of the popular SUVs as part of an awareness drive aimed at promoting responsible driving and discouraging rash behaviour on roads.

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Daman District Collector Saurabh Mishra administered a road-safety pledge to the participants during the event. The Department of Information and Publicity, Daman, later shared a video of the gathering on its official X account.

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What was the message?

Hundreds of Thar and Fortuner SUVs gathered at a parking area, while participants assembled in groups carrying yellow placards with road-safety messages.

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The campaign used slogans including “Not speed, but culture” and “Not show-off, but responsibility”, urging SUV owners to view vehicle ownership as a responsibility rather than a display of power.

The initiative also tied in with Mahindra’s #TharKaMatlabZimmedari road-safety campaign, with Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra tagged in the social media post.

Why did the event attract attention online?

The unusual sight of a large number of Thar and Fortuner owners gathering specifically for a road-safety campaign triggered discussions on social media.

Some users called for greater use of technology to track traffic violations and suggested strict action against repeat offenders, including those driving on footpaths, travelling on the wrong side of the road or making dangerous turns.

Others argued that stricter enforcement of driving licence rules and tougher penalties could help curb reckless driving.

Several users also stressed the need for authorities to consistently enforce the Motor Vehicles Act and take action against traffic violations in accordance with the law.

Powerful SUVs, stronger responsibility

The Sankalp Yatra sought to turn a familiar perception of powerful SUVs on its head. Instead of associating vehicles such as the Thar and Fortuner with speed or showmanship, the campaign promoted a simple idea — the more powerful the vehicle, the greater the responsibility of the person behind the wheel.