Bharat Matrimony faces massive ire over video posted on Holi, Women’s Day; Twitterati alleges site portraying Hindu festival in bad light

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 9

Bharat Matrimony, a platform designed to seek brides and grooms, is in the middle of row after it shared a video on Holi and International Women’s day.

“This Women’s Day & Holi, let’s celebrate by creating safer and more inclusive spaces for women. It’s important to acknowledge the challenges that women face in public spaces and create a society that truly respects their well-being - today & forever,” reads the caption of the post.

This Women's Day & Holi, let's celebrate by creating safer and more inclusive spaces for women. It's important to acknowledge the challenges that women face in public spaces and create a society that truly respects their well-being - today & forever.#BharatMatrimony #BeChoosy pic.twitter.com/9bqIXZqaXu — Bharatmatrimony.com (@bharatmatrimony) March 8, 2023

The video features a woman who washes her face after playing Holi only to see her face left in bruises.

The shared post has accumulated over 1.8 million views.

The matrimony platform perhaps tried to convey a message against domestic violence but is facing massive ire over ‘portraying Hindu festival in bad light’ by associating a social message with Holi. Many started a campaign to ban the site and apprise people about its mentality.

You guys are absolutely disgusting. How dare you link a social message with the Hindu festival of Holi. What has domestic abuse got to do with Holi?Have u lost your mind? You obviously don’t want Hindu customers. btw, u should focus on what happens on your awful site. — Priya Rana (@PriyaKumariRana) March 8, 2023

It's disappointing to see that you’re equating our festivals with harassment.



Let's celebrate diversity and respect each other's culture and faith. Let's spread love, not hate. #StopHate #RespectCulture 🇮🇳 — Abhinav Khare (@iabhinavKhare) March 8, 2023

Are you guys shameless or what? Don't you want Hindu customers or you don't care about Hindu customers?



Remove your ad from all your platforms and put an unconditional apology otherwise, a champion against your company will start by Hindus. — Vijay Patel🇮🇳 (@vijaygajera) March 8, 2023

क्या यह ज्ञान आप किसी और दिन नहीं दे सकते? भाई कोई त्यौहार तो बिना गिल्ट पैदा करने की कोशिश के मनाने दो हिंदुओं को। तुम्हारी वजह से भी पता नहीं कितने लोगों की शादियों में धोखा हुआ होगा, कभी उनका ख्याल किया है? पूरी तरह से बायकॉट करो इनका। — Vineet Kumar Singh (@JournoVineet) March 8, 2023

I promise I will never recommend your portal to anyone ! I will show this post to them , and I am sure they will be convinced why not to use this website ! — Sumit (@sumitsaurabh) March 8, 2023

You could have simply said Happy Women's day ! instead you choose to target Hindu Festival #Holi.

Shame on you #BharatMatrimony 😕 — Kanthala Raghu (@KanthalaRaghu) March 8, 2023