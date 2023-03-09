Bharat Matrimony faces massive ire over video posted on Holi, Women’s Day; Twitterati alleges site portraying Hindu festival in bad light

Chandigarh, March 9
Bharat Matrimony, a platform designed to seek brides and grooms, is in the middle of row after it shared a video on Holi and International Women’s day.
“This Women’s Day & Holi, let’s celebrate by creating safer and more inclusive spaces for women. It’s important to acknowledge the challenges that women face in public spaces and create a society that truly respects their well-being - today & forever,” reads the caption of the post.
This Women's Day & Holi, let's celebrate by creating safer and more inclusive spaces for women. It's important to acknowledge the challenges that women face in public spaces and create a society that truly respects their well-being - today & forever.#BharatMatrimony #BeChoosy pic.twitter.com/9bqIXZqaXu— Bharatmatrimony.com (@bharatmatrimony) March 8, 2023
The video features a woman who washes her face after playing Holi only to see her face left in bruises.
The shared post has accumulated over 1.8 million views.
The matrimony platform perhaps tried to convey a message against domestic violence but is facing massive ire over ‘portraying Hindu festival in bad light’ by associating a social message with Holi. Many started a campaign to ban the site and apprise people about its mentality.
You guys are absolutely disgusting. How dare you link a social message with the Hindu festival of Holi. What has domestic abuse got to do with Holi?Have u lost your mind? You obviously don’t want Hindu customers. btw, u should focus on what happens on your awful site.— Priya Rana (@PriyaKumariRana) March 8, 2023
It's disappointing to see that you’re equating our festivals with harassment.— Abhinav Khare (@iabhinavKhare) March 8, 2023
Let's celebrate diversity and respect each other's culture and faith. Let's spread love, not hate. #StopHate #RespectCulture 🇮🇳
Are you guys shameless or what? Don't you want Hindu customers or you don't care about Hindu customers?— Vijay Patel🇮🇳 (@vijaygajera) March 8, 2023
Remove your ad from all your platforms and put an unconditional apology otherwise, a champion against your company will start by Hindus.
क्या यह ज्ञान आप किसी और दिन नहीं दे सकते? भाई कोई त्यौहार तो बिना गिल्ट पैदा करने की कोशिश के मनाने दो हिंदुओं को। तुम्हारी वजह से भी पता नहीं कितने लोगों की शादियों में धोखा हुआ होगा, कभी उनका ख्याल किया है? पूरी तरह से बायकॉट करो इनका।— Vineet Kumar Singh (@JournoVineet) March 8, 2023
I promise I will never recommend your portal to anyone ! I will show this post to them , and I am sure they will be convinced why not to use this website !— Sumit (@sumitsaurabh) March 8, 2023
You could have simply said Happy Women's day ! instead you choose to target Hindu Festival #Holi.— Kanthala Raghu (@KanthalaRaghu) March 8, 2023
Shame on you #BharatMatrimony 😕
#Shame on you @bharatmatrimony. Such a targeted ad on Hindus!— Shishir Thakur (@ShishirKThakur) March 8, 2023
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fresh trouble for Manish Sisodia; ED arrests ex-Delhi deputy CM on money laundering charges
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says 'they have only one aim — to k...
Atishi is Delhi's new education minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj gets health
Atishi will handle education, PWD, power and tourism departm...
US intel community fears increased India-Pak, India-China tension and conflict
Noted under PM Modi leadership, India is more likely than in...
Over 11,200 tillers in Punjab to get ownership rights over land as President gives assent to Bill
Now, they will get all benefits like other land owners
2015 Kotkapura firing case: Ex-Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal, son Sukhbir move anticipatory bail pleas in Faridkot court
The petitions of the Shiromani Akali Dal leaders will be hea...