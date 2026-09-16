Bharati Mudi missed her football dream, but built one for 25 tribal girls in Bengal

At 16, Bharati Mudi’s dream of becoming a footballer came to an abrupt end when she was married off. Poverty, limited opportunities and social expectations kept her away from the football field for years.

But the dream never really disappeared.

Advertisement

In 2009, it returned through her daughter Tania—and gradually grew into a grassroots movement that has given scores of tribal girls in rural West Bengal a chance to pursue football.

Advertisement

Mudi, from Dumdumi village in Chatna, Bankura, has been training underprivileged tribal girls for free since 2009. She coaches them regularly, often wearing a traditional sari, and has personally bought footballs, boots and other equipment for her players.

Her journey began when Tania spotted a newspaper advertisement for an exhibition football match and told her mother she wanted to play. Mudi initially explained that football could not be played alone and that a team would require at least 20 to 22 girls.

Advertisement

Tania took it as a challenge. During her school lunch break, she gathered her friends and brought them home to meet her mother.

That small group became the beginning of Mudi’s coaching journey.

“Although I dreamed of playing football in my childhood, I was married off at 16. I never played football after that. However, one day, one of my daughters, Tania, saw a newspaper advertisement and insisted on playing football. To fulfil her wish, I stepped back onto the field in 2009,” Mudi told ETV Bharat.

Mudi had never received formal or institutional football training. However, she had played football with boys before her marriage and drew on that experience and her understanding of the game to train the girls.

Determined to give other girls the opportunity she had been denied, she began coaching Tania and her friends in a sari—a practice she continues to this day.

“I never imagined then that my small measure of courage and support would inspire so many girls to take up football,” she said.

From a village ground to state-level football

What started with a handful of girls has grown into a regular training centre where around 25 tribal girls currently practise under her guidance.

As many as 18 players trained by Mudi have gone on to represent West Bengal at the state level. Some have also competed in national-level tournaments in Goa, Chandigarh, Bhopal and other parts of the country.

For several of her trainees, football has opened doors beyond sport. Some have secured government jobs through sports quotas, providing opportunities that might otherwise have remained out of reach.

Mudi’s own daughter, Tania, whom she trained, went on to become a football referee.

A coach who refuses to give up

Mudi’s work has continued despite the social and economic challenges faced by many of the girls she trains. Some trainees have married at a young age, but she continues to encourage new generations to take up the sport.

She also bears part of the financial burden herself, buying footballs, boots and other equipment when needed.

Her story is not simply about football. It is about what happens when an individual chooses to create the opportunity she was once denied.

From a village in Bankura, Mudi is using a football field to challenge social barriers, encourage girls to dream bigger and show that grassroots sport can become a pathway to education, employment and greater confidence.

Her journey began with a daughter, a small group of girls and a dream that had been interrupted decades earlier. Today, that dream belongs to an entire generation of young footballers.