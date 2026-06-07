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Home / Trending / 'Bhindi Rs 7,200 per kg?' Indian man says 'our everyday sabzi' costs more than Lays in US

'Bhindi Rs 7,200 per kg?' Indian man says 'our everyday sabzi' costs more than Lays in US

'In America, they fry it, pack it in a small bag, and suddenly it's a premium snack on the shelf'

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:58 AM Jun 07, 2026 IST
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An Indian man was in for a shock after his routine grocery run in the US turned into a viral social media moment, all because of bhindi (okra).

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At a supermarket when he checked the price of bhindi and converted it into Indian currency, he shared that it was selling for nearly $40 per pound which after calculating the equivalent cost in rupees was around Rs 7,200. The figure that left many viewers stunned, especially when compared to the much lower prices typically seen in India.

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"We grow up eating bhindi as a basic everyday vegetable. In India, it's just another sabzi. But in America, they fry it, pack it in a small bag, and suddenly it's a premium snack on the shelf. 85 grams for $6.50. More expensive than Lays," he wrote as the caption of the video.

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"That's okra charging you a personality tax. Nobody told bhindi it could do this."

"So guys, let me show you something really interesting. Look, what is this? Now, bhindi (ladyfinger or okra) that we use to make vegetable dishes in India, in America, look, that same thing is available as a snack. I mean, properly fried, with spices and everything on it. And check out its price once. How much is it? It's $6.50 USD. Meaning in Indian Rupees, it's around Rs 600. And what is the quantity? Just 85 grams," he said in the video.

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Netizens react:

"It is not costly for Americans because their income is high and it's healthy," one user wrote. "With those masalas max 20. Even the rich here won't buy beyond that," another user added. A third user jokingly suggested starting an "import and export business"

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