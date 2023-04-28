Bhopal man prepares 3,700 kg khichdi for 15,000 people at his retirement party; aims for world record

ANI

Bhopal, April 28

A retired government employee organised a bhandara (religious feast) of 3,700 kg khichdi after his retirement at a Sai Baba temple situated in Awadhpuri locality in the state capital Bhopal on Thursday evening.

The employee, Ramesh Kumar Mahajan, retired on April 24 after 37 years of service at Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Bhopal.

On the occasion, over 15,000 people partook the khichdi in the feast. The khichdi was prepared in an iron pot weighing two tonnes. It took around 6 hours to get cooked. The ingredients used in the making of Khichdi include 380 kg of vegetable, 350 kg rice and 60 kg pulses.

Now, the organiser will present their claim for Guinness World Records about preparing highest amount of khichdi at a time. The videography of preparation of Khichdi, its measurement and its distribution among the devotees, has been captured for the procedure of Guinness World Records.

The recordings and documents related to it, will be sent for the Guinness World Records.

Mahajan said that he retired from the post of Technician Grade-1 on April 24 after 37 years of service in BHEL. He took a pledge to make 3700 kg of khichdi which was done on April 27.

About Rs 5 lakh was spent in the preparation of Khichdi, he added.

Mahajan's wife Ujjwala Mahajan said, "He (Ramesh Mahajan) actively takes part in religious works and I always help him. Now that he has retired, we will devote more time to the temple." On the other hand, the people visiting the temple were also seen full of enthusiasm. They are also appreciating the programme.