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Home / Trending / 'Biggest flex for every daughter': Dad's first smartphone experience melts hearts

'Biggest flex for every daughter': Dad's first smartphone experience melts hearts

The clip appears to show the man's daughter gifting him a smartphone and watching as he uses it to capture almost everything

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:15 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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The man uses his new phone to capture the trees, roads and scenery along the way. Credit: ency.13/Instagram
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A father’s innocent reaction after using a smartphone for the first time has struck an emotional chord online. The video captured his curiosity during an auto-rickshaw ride with his daughter.

The heartwarming clip appears to show his daughter gifting him a smartphone and watching as he eagerly uses it to capture almost everything around him. The video, shared on Instagram, has garnered nearly 4 lakh views.

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Shared by Instagram user @ency.13, the video opens with the text, “Got him a smartphone.”

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Fascinated by the new device, he can be seen photographing trees, roads and the passing scenery during the ride. Another text on the video reads, “cute,” while its caption says, “Biggest flex for every daughter.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @ency.13

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Netizens react:

A user wrote, “Aww the way he is capturing the moment, the view. Probably wants to keep it as a sweet memory.”

Another commented, “Every woman wins here,” while someone else pointed out the emotional realisation that “it’s their first time too.”

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