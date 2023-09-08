Bihar man walks nonchalantly to hospital carrying left arm cut off in mishap in his right hand

Chandigarh, September 8
In a shocking incident, a man in Bihar was seen walking while carrying his left arm that was cut off in an accident, in his right hand.
The incident happened on Sunday night after Suman Kumar, who had come by train to attend a funeral in Sultanganj, met with an accident. Suman reportedly lost his balance and fell off the train, causing him to lose his left arm after it got cut off.
What followed was something that nobody expected. Suman, acting completely indifferent to the incident, picked up his arm and started walking towards a hospital as blood flowed from his limbs. On seeing this, the onlookers were left speechless.
According to eyewitnesses, Suman acted “calm” and showed “no signs of distress”.
The people gathered there sounded the police.
Speaking to a daily, the Sultanganj SHO said, “It was quite horrible to see him walking with the severed limb.”
The SHO said Suman is reported to be “mentally unstable”.
The man was later admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Bhagalpur, and his family informed.
