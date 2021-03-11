Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video

Chandigarh, May 5
Social media has witnessed many videos of teachers delivering lectures with unique styles. This time, a school teacher from Bihar is going viral on social media for his tutorial on ways to combat extreme heat conditions.
The primary teacher, Baidyanath Rajak, from Maldah village of Samastipur district, sings a special composition to make his class aware about hot weather and ways to deal with it. The teacher can be seen with two water bottles hanging around his neck.
His lesson through the song insists students to stay indoors and consume more liquids.
The video has been shared on Twitter by account named Utkarsh Singh.
‘लू’ से बचने का उपाय बताते गुरु जी pic.twitter.com/aQXuK5ds7m— Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) April 30, 2022
Since being shared, it has garnered over 1 lakh views.
