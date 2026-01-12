DT
Home / Trending / Bihari man's stall in LA a hit: Sells chai at Rs 782, Poha at Rs 1,512

Bihari man's stall in LA a hit: Sells chai at Rs 782, Poha at Rs 1,512

An Instagram user joked, "5 plate poha and 5 cup chai = my monthly salary"

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:39 PM Jan 12, 2026 IST
hindupedia.official and chaiguy_la via Instagram
In the heart of Los Angeles, a small tea and poha stall run by a man from Bihar is making waves on the Internet. His story is a refreshing reminder that even in one of the world's most expensive cities, hard work and cultural pride can take you far.

The stall owner's prices might raise an eyebrow — $8.68 (Rs 782) for a cup of chai and $16.8 (Rs 1,512) for a plate of poha. But as one user pointed out, "These prices aren't extravagance, they're a reminder of how expensive everyday life can be in global cities."

What sets this stall apart is the owner's unapologetic Bihari-ness. He speaks confidently in Hindi, serves familiar comfort food and hasn't tried to erase his roots to fit in. Internet users are loving it, with reactions ranging from humour to heartfelt admiration.

A user commented, "5 plate poha and 5 cup chai = my monthly salary." Another joked, "Bhai inko samosa aur jalebi ki bhi aadat lagao." A third reacted, "LA mein Bihar ki identity ko itne garv se represent karna inspiring hai."

The stall owner's story is a testament to the power of cultural pride and resilience. He's not just serving chai and poha, he's serving a slice of Bihar in the heart of LA.

