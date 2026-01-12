In the heart of Los Angeles, a small tea and poha stall run by a man from Bihar is making waves on the Internet. His story is a refreshing reminder that even in one of the world's most expensive cities, hard work and cultural pride can take you far.

The stall owner's prices might raise an eyebrow — $8.68 (Rs 782) for a cup of chai and $16.8 (Rs 1,512) for a plate of poha. But as one user pointed out, "These prices aren't extravagance, they're a reminder of how expensive everyday life can be in global cities."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hindupedia (@hindupedia.official)

What sets this stall apart is the owner's unapologetic Bihari-ness. He speaks confidently in Hindi, serves familiar comfort food and hasn't tried to erase his roots to fit in. Internet users are loving it, with reactions ranging from humour to heartfelt admiration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by प्रभाकर Prasad (@chaiguy_la)

A user commented, "5 plate poha and 5 cup chai = my monthly salary." Another joked, "Bhai inko samosa aur jalebi ki bhi aadat lagao." A third reacted, "LA mein Bihar ki identity ko itne garv se represent karna inspiring hai."

The stall owner's story is a testament to the power of cultural pride and resilience. He's not just serving chai and poha, he's serving a slice of Bihar in the heart of LA.