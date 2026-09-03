Bilawal Bhutto marriage: Is Pakistan leader marrying Austrian royal Gloria von Habsburg? PPP responds

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is at the centre of an unusual social media rumour involving European royalty.

Unfounded claims circulating online suggest that the 37-year-old former Pakistan foreign minister is set to marry 26-year-old former Austrian Archduchess Gloria von Habsburg.

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The reports have, however, been dismissed by the PPP, with party leader and Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab calling the claims “incorrect and unfounded”.

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Wahab issued the clarification in a post on X late Saturday night as speculation surrounding Bilawal Bhutto's alleged engagement and wedding gathered momentum.

Who is Gloria von Habsburg?

Gloria von Habsburg is the daughter of Archduke Karl of Austria and Francesca von Thyssen-Bornemisza. She belongs to the Habsburg-Lorraine family.

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She is also the great-great-granddaughter of Karl I, who was Austria’s last reigning emperor and Hungary’s final king.

How did Bilawal Bhutto's marriage rumours start?

The speculation gained traction on social media after claims emerged that Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari had travelled to Liechtenstein, a small European principality located between Switzerland and Austria.

Social media posts alleged that Zardari had travelled there to discuss or finalise arrangements related to his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s reported wedding.

The rumours later became more specific, with Gloria von Habsburg being identified in some reports as Bilawal’s alleged future bride.

Pakistan’s Urdu-language newspaper Daily Ausaf also published a report claiming that wedding preparations had begun. Citing unnamed sources, the report said Zardari was on a private European trip allegedly linked to the reported wedding plans. The report was later removed.

What did Pakistan say about Zardari's foreign trip?

The Pakistani Presidency confirmed on August 27 that Asif Ali Zardari had travelled abroad on a private visit. However, it did not disclose his destination or provide details about the purpose of the trip.

Neither Bilawal Bhutto Zardari nor his family members have publicly confirmed the reports about his alleged engagement or marriage.

For now, the claims linking Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with Gloria von Habsburg remain unconfirmed and have been rejected by the PPP as “incorrect and unfounded”.