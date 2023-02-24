Bird strikes rare friendship with man who saved its life, wholesome video goes viral

Chandigarh, February 24
It’s not always like a person would choose another homo sapiens to enjoy warmth of friendship. There are plenty of heartfelt examples where humans develop special relationships with animals and enjoy their company. A video as testimony is making the rounds on Twitter, where a stork could be seen flying along a man riding his scooty.
As per News 18, the stork befriended the man, Arif after latter saved its life. The aerial animal reportedly follows Arif like a shadow wherever he goes.
The heart-warming video has been shared on Twitter by IAS officer Awanish Sharan.
पिछले साल घायल हुए पक्षी की आरिफ ने जान बचाई. तब से दोनों की दोस्ती है.❤️ pic.twitter.com/8iOVzMBpuL— Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) February 24, 2023
Since being shared, the video has amassed over 2.4 lakh views. Netizens are in awe of the beautiful video.
प्यार की भाषा और प्यार हर को समझता है सर, बस समझाने वाला और प्यार करने वाला होना चाहिए— AVI (@ANVIT_87) February 24, 2023
Khubsurat ♥️— santosh kumar (@Rahul091411) February 24, 2023
Emotion wins..!!😊— नरेंद्र सिंह राठौर/Narendra singh Rathore 🇮🇳 (@Narendr18771396) February 24, 2023
True love and highest level of compassion..... long live this friendship.... 💐💐💐💐— Ameet (@PeacEndurance) February 24, 2023
इंसानियत का धर्म जानवरो को भी समझ आता हैं.. ❤️— Ratnesh Kumar Yadav (@YadavaRatnesh) February 24, 2023
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi, German Chancellor Scholz hold wide-ranging talks
Modi receives Scholz at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the Ge...
Looking forward to aligning with like-minded parties to defeat BJP in 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge
Was addressing the Congress's 85th plenary session
Punjab can't be governed from Delhi, says former RAW chief Dulat
Dulat, however, says he does not foresee another outbreak of...
National Education Policy has reoriented India's education system according to future demands: PM Modi
Addressing a post-budget webinar, the prime minister says th...
India ranks 42 in 55 countries on International IP Index
According to the report, India has maintained continued stro...