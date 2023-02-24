Bird strikes rare friendship with man who saved its life, wholesome video goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 24

It’s not always like a person would choose another homo sapiens to enjoy warmth of friendship. There are plenty of heartfelt examples where humans develop special relationships with animals and enjoy their company. A video as testimony is making the rounds on Twitter, where a stork could be seen flying along a man riding his scooty.

As per News 18, the stork befriended the man, Arif after latter saved its life. The aerial animal reportedly follows Arif like a shadow wherever he goes.

The heart-warming video has been shared on Twitter by IAS officer Awanish Sharan.

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 2.4 lakh views. Netizens are in awe of the beautiful video.

