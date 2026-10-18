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Home / Trending / 'Bittu Tabahi kya kya kare?' 20-year-old MP activist places 2 dustbins along Ajnar River bank, next day 1 goes missing

'Bittu Tabahi kya kya kare?' 20-year-old MP activist places 2 dustbins along Ajnar River bank, next day 1 goes missing

On Friday, Bittu shared a video on Instagram showing the condition of the Ajnar River in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:35 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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In an attempt to prevent people from dumping rubbish directly into the river, Bittu had placed two dustbins near a tree along the riverbank. Credit: bittu_tabahi/Instagram
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Looks like Bittu Tabahi's challenges aren't getting over any time soon. After cleaning Madhya Pradesh’s Ajnar River for the second time, the 20-year-old environmental activist now placed dustbins along its banks to discourage people from dumping waste into the water.

However, to his dismay and disbelief, one of the bins has been stolen.

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Also read: Bittu Tabahi's challenge continues even after 8 months of river cleanup

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If a 20-year-old can do it, so can we: Meet Bittu Tabahi, the young man cleaning a polluted river on his own

On Friday, Bittu shared a video on Instagram showing the condition of the Ajnar River in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district. Despite his cleanup efforts that lasted over 8 months, plastic bags and other waste have begun accumulating along the riverbanks again.

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In the latest video, Bittu said he had placed two dustbins near a tree along the riverbank to encourage residents to dispose of their waste responsibly instead of dumping it directly into the river. However, when he returned, there was only one bin left.

“I had placed these dustbins here not for my personal use, but to give people something to dispose of waste in properly so the river doesn't get polluted again,” he said in the video.

Sharing the latest update, he wrote in the caption, “The drums kept for the convenience of the public were also stolen.”

Netizens react:

A user wrote, “All his efforts are going to vain, and these people don’t deserve any good!” Another reacted: “Bhai you should also tag government officers as well. Cleanliness is a collective responsibility and you alone cannot do it.” A third commented, “India does not deserve bittu tabahi.” Another added: "Bittu Tabahi kya kya kare?"

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