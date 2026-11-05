Known for his efforts to remove garbage from rivers and encourage civic responsibility, environmental activist Surendra Singh Choudhary, popularly known as Bittu Tabahi, has raised concerns over the health risks of cleaning polluted waterbodies after reportedly developing painful skin problems.

He developed the condition following his cleanup drives at the Ajnar river in Madhya Pradesh.

Advertisement

Bittu has been experiencing persistent itching, peeling skin, infections and pain in his hands and legs. His condition has sparked concern on social media, with several users urging him to prioritise his health while continuing his environmental work.

Advertisement

In a video shared on Instagram, Bittu offered a glimpse of the physical discomfort he has been experiencing after spending prolonged periods in contaminated water and removing decomposing waste from the river.

His hands and legs appeared visibly affected, with signs of skin irritation, peeling and possible infection. He also described the persistent itching and body pain that have reportedly followed his cleanup activities.

Advertisement

The video has drawn attention to the health hazards faced by volunteers who clean heavily polluted rivers, often without access to specialised protective equipment.

Bittu has previously been seen cleaning the Ajnar river using basic equipment, including rubber gloves, boots, rakes and sticks, as part of his efforts to remove accumulated garbage.

Social media users reacting to his video expressed concern over his health and urged him to avoid direct contact with polluted water and waste. Several also advised him to use better protective equipment and seek medical attention for his symptoms.