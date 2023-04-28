 Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police : The Tribune India

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police

This was revealed after four youths were arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 39.58 lakh from an ATM in Lucknow’s Sushant Golf City police station area

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 28

It’s an age of start-ups and millennials are pitching their ideas to investors seeking their finances to make big businesses. Even government has laid out several schemes promoting the culture of innovative ideas by monetarily backing them. But little did they knew that someone could even go for an unethical ‘startup’ to ‘train’ unemployed youths on how to break ATMs in a span of 15 minutes.

Well, UP police apprised about a person, belonging from Bihar’s Chhapra, who has a ‘startup’ to school jobless millennials on breaking into the money dispensing machines.

This was revealed after four youths were arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 39.58 lakh from an ATM in Lucknow’s Sushant Golf City police station area.

Police have recovered Rs 9.13 lakh from their possession. Now the focus has shifted to arrest Sudhir Mishra, who is the kingpin of the pan-India gang.

A senior officer said UP cops rummaged through 1,000 CCTV footage, mobile data and checked over 20 tolls around Lucknow to trace the ATM theft accused.

“A CCTV grab from the house near the ATM was found during the probe. A blue coloured car from which the miscreants had entered and fled the city was traced,” said the officer.

The team then reached its owner in Sitamarhi, Bihar. In the meantime, another UP Police team intercepted the same car on Sultanpur road in Uttar Pradesh and arrested the four.

Shailendra Giri, SHO, Golf City, said one of the arrested, Neeraj, was a permanent member of the gang and had five cases against him.

“Neeraj revealed that he learnt the tricks of the trade from Mishra,” said Giri.

Sources said Mishra operates a well-oiled gang and hires unemployed youths from different states.

“These youths are brought to Chhapra from Uttar Pradesh and given a three-month crash course. They are taught techniques of how to swiftly enter an ATM, spray misty liquid on the glass walls of the ATM booth and at the cameras to hide their identities and cut through ATMs cash box and escape within 15 minutes,” he said.

After training, a 15-day live demonstration is also conducted.

“Only those members who complete the task in 15 minutes or less are sent on field,” said the officer.

Police added that over 30 such cases have been committed by the gang in the last one year across the country. With agency inputs

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Iran's Navy seizes Houston-bound oil tanker with 24 Indian crew members near Oman

2
Punjab

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's associate Sharpy Ghuman arrested in crackdown on nexus between singers, gangsters, travel agents

3
Comment

His contribution to the nation is indelible

4
Chandigarh

Man enters girls’ hostel, roams for 20 mins; 2 guards suspended

5
Punjab

He put Amritsar on the global tourism map

6
Punjab

Supreme Court quashes cheating case against Parkash Singh Badal, son Sukhbir over two SAD constitutions

7
Sports

Neeraj Chopra, Sania, Rani Rampal, Sidhu, Sehwag, Harbhajan extend support to protesting wrestlers

8
Himachal

3% DA hike notified

9
Health

Pakistani baby born with 2 penises and no anus in rare medical case

10
Nation

Expect wet spell for 5 days, farmers advised to protect harvest

Don't Miss

View All
Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Top News

2 FIRs registered against wrestling body chief Brij Bhushan Sharan over sexual harassment allegations

2 FIRs registered against wrestling body chief Brij Bhushan Sharan over sexual harassment allegations

FIRs registered at Delhi's Connaught Place police station fo...

SC directs all states, UTs to register cases against those making hate speeches even in absence of complaint

Supreme Court directs all states, UTs to register cases against those making hate speeches even without any complaint

Apex Court bench termed hate speeches a “serious offence cap...

Filing of FIR against Brij Bhushan is first step towards victory: Wrestlers

Filing of FIR against Brij Bhushan is first step towards victory: Wrestlers

Bajrang Punia thanked all the sports persons who supported t...

Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted by Mumbai court in Jiah Khan's death by suicide case

Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted by Mumbai court in Jiah Khan suicide case

Special CBI court cites lack of evidence against Sooraj Panc...

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

All government offices, boards/corporations and educational ...


Cities

View All

Quarrel over watering plants turns deadly, woman dies

Quarrel over watering plants turns deadly, woman dies

Agri Dept reports no yield dip in standing wheat crop

Farmer uses surface seeding technology to boost wheat yield

BSF seizes 8 kg drugs near International border in Amritsar Sector

Teething trouble for waste-to-energy power plant at Bhagtanwala dump

Ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

Parkash Singh Badal ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

One by one, Chandigarh losing its heritage items on PU watch

Man enters girls’ hostel, roams for 20 mins; 2 guards suspended

Dera Bassi tragedy: Firm GM, director seek anticipatory bail

HC seeks affidavit on shifting of health centre at Mohali

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court denies bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in money laundering case

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court denies bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in money laundering case

Video of man masturbating in Delhi Metro goes viral, DCW issues notice to police

Medanta hospital MD Dr Naresh Trehan’s fake statement used to promote medicine, FIR registered

Days after being sacked, DU ad hoc teacher found dead

Nod to remove, transplant 114 trees for defence staff HQ

No possibility of SAD-BJP alliance in future: Union Minister Hardeep Puri

No possibility of SAD-BJP alliance in future: Union Minister Hardeep Puri

Mehatpur murder: Home Guard held as son used his licensed gun

Sanitary workers put off strike, to meet CM today

NRI jumps off 11th floor, dies

5 peddlers nabbed

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches 'Govt at your doorstep' initiative

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches 'Govt at your doorstep' initiative

Rly employee roughs up elderly man, suspended

City has 4th best road safety infra among 12 'rising cities'

Elected representatives must raise issue with Centre, state govt, say residents

20 more test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana

17 days on, probe committee yet to submit report on auto mishap

17 days on, probe committee yet to submit report on auto mishap

Intellectual Property Day celebrated at law varsity

Gangster facing 10 criminal cases held

RGNUL conducts community development drive in Jassowal

‘Despite conducive factors, no ornamental fish breeder in Punjab’