‘BJP’s favourite nationalist’ Vivek Agnihotri goes rogue, angers VHP over ‘tax religion’ remark

The controversy began on October 4, when filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri shared a video on X showing a large crowd of devotees at Uttarakhand’s Kainchi Dham, a temple associated with Neem Karoli Baba.

Reacting to the footage, he suggested that India could become the world’s richest country overnight if the government could tax religion.

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If only the government could tax religion, India would become the richest country overnight. Not because people would pay the tax. But because they would quit religion and start focusing on innovation, progress, productivity and ideas. They would finally try to become rich themselves, instead of waiting for miracles or divine interventions. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 4, 2026

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“Not because people would pay the tax. But because they would quit religion and start focusing on innovation, progress, productivity and ideas,” Agnihotri wrote, adding that people would try to become rich themselves instead of waiting for miracles or divine intervention.

His remarks drew mixed reactions online, but the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) took particular exception, accusing him of portraying religious faith as an obstacle to progress and productivity.

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BJP's favourite Nationalist, Vivek Agnihotri just went completely rogue. Says "If only government could tax religion, India would become the richest country. Why just stop with Bhajan Clubbing, start Charanamrit Clubbing. Mahakumbh an excuse for drinking, filth and stampede" https://t.co/KPgAeaxacq — D (@Deb_livnletliv) October 9, 2026

VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal questioned why Agnihotri was pitting religion against innovation, arguing that pilgrimage sites were deeply connected with India’s civilisation, culture, social life and local economies.

Bansal also pointed out that the film industry seeks tax exemptions for movies and asked Agnihotri why he was advocating a tax on religion. He urged the filmmaker to withdraw his remarks and apologise, saying they could hurt the sentiments of millions of devotees.

The dispute escalated after Agnihotri responded to the criticism with another post on X. He urged devotees not to share their knowledge about religion, particularly Hinduism, on the platform, remarking that “everyone here is already wise”.

Referring to the Upanishads, Hindu philosophers and Swami Vivekananda, he questioned what they would have said about contemporary religious discourse. He also criticised what he described as superstition, claims of miracles, unscientific interpretations and crowds gathering at religious sites to make social media reels.

“As for the rest — superstitions, miracles, unscientific definitions, and the crowds gathered to make reels — if you consider that to be Hinduism, then by all means continue with your faith,” he said.

He added: “After all, there’s no cure for delusion anyway.”

The latest remarks prompted another sharp response from Bansal, who questioned why Agnihotri appeared to focus on such practices in Hinduism while allegedly similar practices could be seen at mazars, madrasas, churches and healing gatherings.The VHP spokesperson said people commenting on religion should first acquire knowledge from respected saints and scholars. He also turned Agnihotri’s remark about delusion back on the filmmaker, arguing that people should examine themselves before making such observations about others.

Bansal further questioned whether Agnihotri’s comments were connected to the promotion of a new film, while asserting that the same religious and nationalist Hindu audience had supported the filmmaker’s movies.

with inputs from PTI