In a heartwarming video that's going viral on social media, the bond between a pet parent and his injured dog was captured striking an emotional chord with social media users.

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Meet Mumbai-based activist Xavier Santiago, who shared a touching moment with his pet dog, Blacky.

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The video, posted on Santiago’s Instagram account, shows him sitting beside Blacky, gently holding and comforting the dog. In another clip, Blacky is seen resting on a hospital bed with visible injuries, receiving medical care.

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As he sits by Blacky’s side, Santiago sings Khat by Navjot Ahuja, adding an uplifting message: “Blacky will walk and run again.” His words convey optimism and determination, expressing his belief that the dog will soon regain her strength and return to normal life.

The overlay text read: "Each time I sing it to her, I see her body twitch and that gives me hope that some day Blacky will walk and run again. This her favourite song by the way."

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The video quickly resonated with viewers, with social media users flooding the comments section with messages of support, prayers and emotional reactions for Blacky’s speedy recovery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Xavier Santiago (@xavierbernardsantiago)

Netizens react:

A user wrote, "She's lucky to have you. More power to you, Xavier bhai!" Another commented, "Blacky baby...you have to live...don't cross over to the rainbow yet, child...we are waiting for you to come back, dearest."

A third reacted, "She will get well soon. Prayers and blessings to Blacky."