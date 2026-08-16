DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Trending / 'Blacky will walk and run again': Pet parent's song for paralysed dog sparks emotional reactions online

'Blacky will walk and run again': Pet parent's song for paralysed dog sparks emotional reactions online

Mumbai-based activist Xavier Santiago shared a touching moment with his pet dog, Blacky

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:30 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
xavierbernardsantiago/Instagram
Advertisement

In a heartwarming video that's going viral on social media, the bond between a pet parent and his injured dog was captured striking an emotional chord with social media users.

Advertisement

Meet Mumbai-based activist Xavier Santiago, who shared a touching moment with his pet dog, Blacky.

Advertisement

The video, posted on Santiago’s Instagram account, shows him sitting beside Blacky, gently holding and comforting the dog. In another clip, Blacky is seen resting on a hospital bed with visible injuries, receiving medical care.

Advertisement

As he sits by Blacky’s side, Santiago sings Khat by Navjot Ahuja, adding an uplifting message: “Blacky will walk and run again.” His words convey optimism and determination, expressing his belief that the dog will soon regain her strength and return to normal life.

The overlay text read: "Each time I sing it to her, I see her body twitch and that gives me hope that some day Blacky will walk and run again. This her favourite song by the way."

Advertisement

The video quickly resonated with viewers, with social media users flooding the comments section with messages of support, prayers and emotional reactions for Blacky’s speedy recovery.

Netizens react:

A user wrote, "She's lucky to have you. More power to you, Xavier bhai!" Another commented, "Blacky baby...you have to live...don't cross over to the rainbow yet, child...we are waiting for you to come back, dearest."

A third reacted, "She will get well soon. Prayers and blessings to Blacky."

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts