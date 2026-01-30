In a playful nod to their century-old rivalry, BMW has publicly wished Mercedes-Benz a happy 140th birthday, acknowledging the pioneering role Mercedes-Benz played in inventing the automobile. The message, shared across BMW's global social media channels, subtly reminds audiences of the decades-long competition that has defined German luxury motoring.

Karl Benz patented the Benz Patent-Motorwagen in 1886, widely considered the world's first automobile, marking the beginning of the modern motoring era. BMW, founded three decades later, has carved its own path, focusing on precision, performance, and driver engagement. The two brands have distinct personalities: Mercedes-Benz is known for innovation and engineering rigor, while BMW is marketed as "The Ultimate Driving Machine".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BMW (@bmw)

Their rivalry intensified in the 1980s and 1990s, with iconic duels like the BMW M3 vs. Mercedes 190E 2.3-16. Today, BMW's tribute underscores mutual respect born from competition, driving both brands to innovate and perform better.

"Legends applauding legends — we love to see it," a user commented. Another reacted, "Love this rivalry between 2 legends , always classy and gentlemen’s finest game." A third wrote, "Proof that healthy competition makes for better cars."