Bogus student attends class for 3 years in Dhaka University, went on batch trip too; nabbed

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 28

Dhaka University authorities identified a youth posing as student there without getting an admission. He was detained by university officials while writing his sixth semester exam.

While invigilators were inspecting the requisite identification proofs of the students, the youth was nabbed during the exercise.

Later, he was handed over to police.

As per the other students, the accused had been participating in the class and the examinations with regular students. Over the years, everyone studying with him believed that he had been admitted there.

He also reportedly went on batch trip with the fellow students.