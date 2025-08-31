In a heartwarming display of cultural connection and musical talent, a Korean man has taken the Internet by storm with his soulful rendition of the popular Bollywood hit ‘Zaalima’ at an Indian wedding.

Advertisement

The video, shot by his Indian wife Neha Arora during her brother's wedding celebrations, has gone viral on social media, garnering over 1.7 million views on Instagram.

As the Korean man takes center stage, his powerful vocals and energetic performance captivate the audience. The crowd cheers him on, and towards the end, everyone joins in, singing along to the iconic song.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Arora (@mylovefromkorea17)

A user wrote, “Jiju rocked we shocked,” another said, “After listening to his melodious voice i forgot the real one.”

Advertisement

A third commented, “This is the sweetest thing on internet.”

Another comment read, “Jiju ki hindi bahot achhi hain or singing to kya hi bolu.”