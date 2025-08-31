DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / Bollywood beyond borders: Korean man's 'Zaalima' cover a viral hit

Bollywood beyond borders: Korean man's 'Zaalima' cover a viral hit

The video, shot by his Indian wife Neha Arora, has garnered over 1.7 million views on Instagram
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:16 PM Aug 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
mylovefromkorea17/Instagram
Advertisement

In a heartwarming display of cultural connection and musical talent, a Korean man has taken the Internet by storm with his soulful rendition of the popular Bollywood hit ‘Zaalima’ at an Indian wedding.

Advertisement

The video, shot by his Indian wife Neha Arora during her brother's wedding celebrations, has gone viral on social media, garnering over 1.7 million views on Instagram.

As the Korean man takes center stage, his powerful vocals and energetic performance captivate the audience. The crowd cheers him on, and towards the end, everyone joins in, singing along to the iconic song.

Advertisement

A user wrote, “Jiju rocked we shocked,” another said, “After listening to his melodious voice i forgot the real one.”

Advertisement

A third commented, “This is the sweetest thing on internet.”

Another comment read, “Jiju ki hindi bahot achhi hain or singing to kya hi bolu.”

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts