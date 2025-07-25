Bollywood’s new stars? Russian tots dance to 'Chanda Chamke', melt hearts

In a heartwarming display of joy, little Russian girls have taken the Internet by storm with their delightful dance to a Bollywood track Chanda Chamke from Kajol and Aamir Khan’s movie Fanaa . The film, which was released in 2006, revolves around a visually impaired Kashmiri girl who falls in love with a tourist guide.

The infectious energy and adorable moves of the tiny tots have captured hearts all over, showcasing the universal language of music and dance.

The charming performance not only highlights their talent, but also bridges cultures in most endearing way.

The video, shared by Adinka Mandarinka on Instagram, features a group of girls dressed in red lehengas. With the video garnering 25.5 million views, the girls can be seen dancing in absolute synchronisation earning applauds and appreciation from everyone.

Netizens clearly couldn’t contain their joy and flooded the comments section praising the performance.

One user wrote, “She is lil bomb, my god so much energy these lil girls have definitely dancers,” while another commented, “Hats of you babies, wonderful performance and the costume is too pretty.”

A third commented, ''Oh my goodness... really obsessed with the dance.''

Another posted, ''My god, so much energy these lil girls have.''