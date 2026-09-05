DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Trending / Bone-chilling video shows massive landslide in Nepal’s Darchula days after deadly flash floods

Bone-chilling video shows massive landslide in Nepal’s Darchula days after deadly flash floods

Landslide occurs at Bhattar in Api Himal Rural Municipality, with debris spilling into the river and affecting its flow

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:25 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The district administration office, Darchaula, warned that further landslides could completely block the river. Video grab/X/@WeatherMonitors
Advertisement

A landslide has partially blocked the Chaulani River in Nepal’s Darchaula district, authorities said on Friday, urging people to be on high alert.

The landslide occurred at Bhattar in Api Himal Rural Municipality, with debris spilling into the river and affecting its flow.

Advertisement

With active landslides continuing in the area, authorities warned of a potential complete blockage and risk of a sudden outburst, urging residents along riverbanks and lower riparian regions to exercise extreme caution.

Advertisement

The district administration office, Darchaula, warned that further landslides could completely block the river, raising the risk of a sudden breach and flash floods downstream.

Advertisement

Authorities have urged people living along the riverbanks to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures. Security personnel have been deployed to warn residents and remain on standby for emergency response. (With Agencies)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts