Bone-chilling video shows massive landslide in Nepal’s Darchula days after deadly flash floods

A landslide has partially blocked the Chaulani River in Nepal’s Darchaula district, authorities said on Friday, urging people to be on high alert.

The landslide occurred at Bhattar in Api Himal Rural Municipality, with debris spilling into the river and affecting its flow.

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With active landslides continuing in the area, authorities warned of a potential complete blockage and risk of a sudden outburst, urging residents along riverbanks and lower riparian regions to exercise extreme caution.

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The district administration office, Darchaula, warned that further landslides could completely block the river, raising the risk of a sudden breach and flash floods downstream.

Today, a large landslide has partially blocked the Chaulani River in Api Himal Rural Municipality, Darchula District, Sudurpashchim Province, Nepal. Authorities are urging residents downstream to remain alert amid the risk of sudden flooding. pic.twitter.com/7UuxGPsDjg — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) September 4, 2026

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Authorities have urged people living along the riverbanks to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures. Security personnel have been deployed to warn residents and remain on standby for emergency response. (With Agencies)