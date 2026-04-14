'Books can make any kid sleep': Watch this baby cow doze off by just 'looking' at a book

Ask any parent, they have most certainly pulled this trick on their children at least once (or more) just to put them to bed. Can you take a guess what is it?

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Apparently, books are the ultimate ‘lullaby’ not just for humans, but other species too.

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In a now viral video, a calf can be seen dozing off instantly as soon as a book is placed in front of it. Clearly struggling to keep its head up, the calf’s head is falling on both sides while the book remains open in front of it. It eventually realises that resistance is futile and shuts its eyes.

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Netizens react:

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A user wrote, “This is how we end up, just by looking at a book.” Another reacted, “No matter what species, books can make any kid sleep!"

"This is obviously just a coincidence, but it’s looking so cute,” commented the next person. “Plot twist: The book was heavenly,” added another person.