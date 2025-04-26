After the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where 26 people were killed, US President Donald Trump called it a "bad one."

He spoke to reporters while flying on Air Force One and said that India and Pakistan have had problems for a thousand years, especially over Kashmir. He said he is close to both countries and hopes they can find a way to solve their issues.

"I am very close to India and I'm very close to Pakistan, as you know, and they've had that fight for a thousand years in Kashmir. Kashmir has been going on for a thousand years, probably longer than that, and it (terrorist attack) was a bad one yesterday, that (terrorist attack) was a bad one, over 30 people."

He noted that there have always been tensions between Pakistan and India on the border.

When asked whether he is concerned about tensions between the two nations on the border, Trump said, "Tensions on that border for 1,500 years. So, you know, it's been the same, but I am sure they'll get it figured out one way or the other. I know both leaders, there's great tension between Pakistan and India, but there always has been." Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 26 people.

Trump was, meanwhile, roasted for playing safe and giving politically correct statement and trolled for his poor knowledge of Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan.

1500 saal phle to pakistan exist bhi nhi krta tha 😭 — Prof cheems ॐ (@Prof_Cheems) April 26, 2025

One wrote: “500 years ago ---> Gupta Empire ruling most of the India with majority of Kashmir in it. Islam isn't a thing by then, forget about Pakistan and boarder tensions”.

"Aa gaya swaad humko ? In short “ both India & Pak are my friends. Kashmir is the legacy issue between them. Both of them should discuss & settle. US is taking no Side “. …& yes, Kashmir issue is between both the countries even before the Pak was born," commented another.