Boy, 16, dies by suicide over AI-generated nude photos threat

Boy, 16, dies by suicide over AI-generated nude photos threat

Elijah Heacock gets threatening text demanding Rs 2.5 lakh to stop it from being sent to friends and family
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:03 PM Jun 04, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Elijah Heacock. Photo: Shannon Heacock/X
Elijah Heacock was a happy, vibrant teen and showed no signs of depression or suicidal tendencies. A fake nude photo was generated using AI and used against him in a sextortion scam.

He received the nude of himself, with a threatening text, demanding he pay Rs 2.5 lakh ($3,000) to stop it from being sent to friends and family, repots cbsnews.

The threat pushed him to take his own life.

Over three months after the suicide, the family of Elijah Heacock, 16, are looking for justice.

According to the police, Elijah died on February 28 after he shot himself.

His parents, John Burnett and Shannon Heacock, went through his smartphone and found messages where his son was a victim of the scam, a term that they had never heard until the investigation started, says report

Taking to X, Shannon wrote: "Our son was a victim of sextortion. The mule is in Texas. They don’t want to press charges on this mule. They say people would feel sorry for him! Our son was 16!!."

Sextortion is a form of online blackmail where predators threaten to share explicit images of victims unless they comply with demands for more photos, sexual acts, or money.

Since 2021, at least 20 youths have died by suicide due to sextortion.

