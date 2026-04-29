Boy cries inconsolably after Virat Kohli 'ignores' him

Did Virat Kohli ignore a young fan or has a moment been taken out of context?

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A now viral clip shows Kohli apparently ‘ignoring’ a young boy who was seeking an autograph.

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However, after paying close attention to the footage, one can see that most likely the cricket star wasn’t aware of the boy’s presence.

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The video shows a boy waiting eagerly with a bat outside a team hotel after a match involving Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League. However, as Kohli walks past, the child attempts to approach him but is stopped by security guards. And this did not go well with him. Moments later, the boy throws his bat in frustration and cries inconsolably.

Look at the little boy’s reaction after he didn’t get an autograph from Virat Kohli. When he tried to follow him, security stopped him. He then threw his bat, started crying, and ran toward his parents. 👀 Who do you think is at fault? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/KBzJs3xq77 — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) April 28, 2026

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Netizens were quick to react.

Some concluded that Kohli had ‘ignored’ the fan, while others say the footage captures only a brief moment and shouldn't be judged so quickly.