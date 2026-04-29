icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / Boy cries inconsolably after Virat Kohli 'ignores' him

Boy cries inconsolably after Virat Kohli 'ignores' him

The video shows a the young fan waiting eagerly with a bat outside a team hotel after a match involving Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:56 PM Apr 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
@Cricket_live247/X
Advertisement

Did Virat Kohli ignore a young fan or has a moment been taken out of context?

Advertisement

A now viral clip shows Kohli apparently ‘ignoring’ a young boy who was seeking an autograph.

Advertisement

However, after paying close attention to the footage, one can see that most likely the cricket star wasn’t aware of the boy’s presence.

Advertisement

The video shows a boy waiting eagerly with a bat outside a team hotel after a match involving Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League. However, as Kohli walks past, the child attempts to approach him but is stopped by security guards. And this did not go well with him. Moments later, the boy throws his bat in frustration and cries inconsolably.

Advertisement

Netizens were quick to react.

Some concluded that Kohli had ‘ignored’ the fan, while others say the footage captures only a brief moment and shouldn't be judged so quickly.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts