Boy selling pens for living goes into a mall for the first time; Netizens get emotional

Chandigarh, December 12

Digital content creator Pranesh V K chose to accompany a boy who was outside Bengaluru's Orion Mall selling pens for a living. He took him inside the mall for shopping. Many have praised his thoughtful act. This post on Instagram witnessed comments like “Made my day, thank you for being kind, Respect man respect and we need more people like you.”

The boy’s father passed away so probably he is being a financial support to his family. Despite all of his efforts, he only makes between Rs 100 and Rs 150 a day selling pens. Pranesh posted this viral video on his Instagram account describing the circumstances and history of the boy. He even purchased the child some food and clothes, and the Netizens were touched by the boy's happy response.

The post has crossed over 7 million likes. When Pranesh asked the child what else he needed, the child said that he needed food and some clothes. It was the first time he entered a mall.

