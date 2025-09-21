Brave man escorts bear out of New Jersey store, hailed as hero

A dramatic incident unfolded in Vernon, New Jersey, when a 175-pound black bear wandered into a Dollar General store, sparking chaos and concern among shoppers. The situation took a turn for the worse when the bear bit an elderly woman and a dog, prompting swift action from Sean Clarkin — who shot the video on his phone.

Advertisement

Clarkin bravely guided the bear out of the store, persuading it to follow him to safety. In the video, Clarkin can be heard instructing the bear, "This way, this way. Keep coming." As they approached the exit, Clarkin exclaimed, "Freedom, buddy, freedom. Go rock and roll. Go, go, go!"

A black bear 🐻 wandered into the Dollar General in Vernon, Sussex County, startling shoppers. Local real estate agent Sean Clarkin quickly stepped in, guiding the bear through the aisles and out the front door of the store Guess he was hungry 😂 https://t.co/s3RoygQave pic.twitter.com/iBCQnUCgxX — Wake Up NJ 🇺🇸 New Jersey (@wakeupnj) September 17, 2025

Advertisement

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Fish and Wildlife investigated the incident, ultimately deciding to euthanise the bear due to concerns about its behaviour.

The bear's actions had sparked fears that it might be sick.

Advertisement

Many have hailed him as a hero, with one user commenting, "Not all heroes wear capes." Another user jokingly added, "Bear listens better than my dog".