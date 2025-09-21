DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / Brave man escorts bear out of New Jersey store, hailed as hero

Brave man escorts bear out of New Jersey store, hailed as hero

The bear's actions had sparked fears that it might be sick and so, it was eventually euthanised
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:11 PM Sep 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
@wakeupnj/X
Advertisement

A dramatic incident unfolded in Vernon, New Jersey, when a 175-pound black bear wandered into a Dollar General store, sparking chaos and concern among shoppers. The situation took a turn for the worse when the bear bit an elderly woman and a dog, prompting swift action from Sean Clarkin — who shot the video on his phone.

Advertisement

Clarkin bravely guided the bear out of the store, persuading it to follow him to safety. In the video, Clarkin can be heard instructing the bear, "This way, this way. Keep coming." As they approached the exit, Clarkin exclaimed, "Freedom, buddy, freedom. Go rock and roll. Go, go, go!"

Advertisement

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Fish and Wildlife investigated the incident, ultimately deciding to euthanise the bear due to concerns about its behaviour.

The bear's actions had sparked fears that it might be sick.

Advertisement

Many have hailed him as a hero, with one user commenting, "Not all heroes wear capes." Another user jokingly added, "Bear listens better than my dog".

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts