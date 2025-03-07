A video has recently garnered attention online, which shows a Russian mother courageously protecting her 5-year-old son from a Rottweiler attack.

The woman sustained several injuries including deep wounds and multiple fractures, while her son had minor injuries.

The footage soon went viral online.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The SpotNext (Formerly InfoBite) (@thespotnext)

The woman can be seen intervening as the dog lunged at her child, placing herself as a shield between them. Her quick action prevented potential injury to her son, though she herself was bad hurt.

Advertisement

This act of bravery has been widely praised, with many users expressing admiration and support for her selflessness.

“A MOTHER!!!! So courageous.”, commented a user.

The incident has sparked discussions about responsible pet ownership and the importance of supervised interactions between children and animals.

Another user commented, “Some breeds should not be pets.”

“Very dangerous and not advisable for families, just guard dogs", commented a third user.