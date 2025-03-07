DT
PT
Brave Russian mom shields son, 5, from Rottweiler attack, sustains several injuries

Heroic act sparks online praise and pet safety debate
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:42 PM Mar 07, 2025 IST
Video Grab Instagram@thespotnext
A video has recently garnered attention online, which shows a Russian mother courageously protecting her 5-year-old son from a Rottweiler attack.

The woman sustained several injuries including deep wounds and multiple fractures, while her son had minor injuries.

The footage soon went viral online.

The woman can be seen intervening as the dog lunged at her child, placing herself as a shield between them. Her quick action prevented potential injury to her son, though she herself was bad hurt.

This act of bravery has been widely praised, with many users expressing admiration and support for her selflessness.

“A MOTHER!!!! So courageous.”, commented a user.

The incident has sparked discussions about responsible pet ownership and the importance of supervised interactions between children and animals.

Another user commented, “Some breeds should not be pets.”

“Very dangerous and not advisable for families, just guard dogs", commented a third user.

