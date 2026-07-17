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Home / Trending / Bright light streaks across Punjab sky: Was it a meteoroid? Viral videos leave residents awestruck

Bright light streaks across Punjab sky: Was it a meteoroid? Viral videos leave residents awestruck

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:16 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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A mysterious bright object lighting up the skies over Amritsar and several parts of Punjab on Thursday evening has left residents intrigued, with videos of the celestial event flooding social media.

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The glowing object was spotted at around 8.34 pm on July 16, appearing as a brilliant streak of light that illuminated the sky for a few seconds before disappearing. Eyewitnesses from Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar and nearby areas shared videos online, with many initially wondering if it was a meteor, a satellite or something more unusual.

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Soon after, clips of the spectacle went viral on X, Facebook and Instagram. One user wrote, "I've never seen anything like this over Punjab. It looked straight out of a movie." Another commented, "For a moment I thought it was a shooting star, but it was far brighter." Several users described it as the brightest object they had ever seen streaking across the night sky.

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Astronomy experts believe the phenomenon was most likely a meteoroid entering Earth's atmosphere at extremely high speed. As it encountered atmospheric friction, the rock heated up and burned brightly, creating what is commonly known as a fireball before disintegrating high above the ground.

Experts emphasised that such events are natural and generally harmless, adding that there is no official confirmation that any meteorite fragments reached the ground.

While the exact size and origin of the object remain unknown, the dazzling display has become one of the most talked-about moments on Punjab's social media, with thousands sharing videos and debating what they had witnessed.

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