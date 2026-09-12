DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Trending / ‘Bro know this generation pretty well’: Baba Ramdev’s ‘Ayurvedic hookah’ goes viral; internet reacts to herbal twist

‘Bro know this generation pretty well’: Baba Ramdev’s ‘Ayurvedic hookah’ goes viral; internet reacts to herbal twist

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:08 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Grabs from video posted on social media.
Advertisement

A video purportedly showing yoga guru Baba Ramdev demonstrating an “Ayurvedic hookah” has gone viral on social media, triggering a mix of amusement, curiosity and debate over the unusual herbal preparation and its purported health benefits.

The video, shared by X, shows Ramdev alongside a woman as he prepares what appears to be a traditional hookah using a combination of herbs and other ingredients.

Advertisement

In the clip, Ramdev places mulethi (liquorice) on the upper portion of the hookah while explaining the preparation. “Isme saari jari butiya hai,” he says.

Advertisement

He then adds ingredients including turmeric, mustard seeds, carom seeds, camphor and kakda singi, before declaring, “Ye hukkah ban gaya.” The clip also shows him placing camphor on the fire.

Advertisement

In another part of the video, Ramdev is heard suggesting that inhaling the smoke can help balance vata, pitta and kapha and provide relief from complaints such as cough and nasal congestion.

Internet reacts to Baba Ramdev’s herbal hookah

The unusual demonstration quickly became a talking point online, with users turning the concept into memes and jokes.

“Bro know this generation pretty well ,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “Ab saare club or pub me Baaba Ramdev ka hukka… tera pyar pyar ayurvedic hukka bar.”

Some users viewed the practice through the lens of traditional remedies. “Hukka feels real in ayurveda  Smoke  was a treatment in ancient bharat,” one comment read.

Others joked about making the preparation at home, while another quipped that “herbal daru” could be the next development.

The ingredients also drew humorous reactions. One user joked that Ramdev had forgotten “ginger garlic paste”.

Another comment summed up the surprise surrounding the demonstration: “First in my bloodline to say this ki hookah peene se sehat banegi.”

Does herbal smoke have health benefits?

The viral video has also raised questions about the safety of inhaling smoke from herbs and household ingredients.

There is no strong clinical evidence that inhaling smoke from such preparations is a safe or effective treatment for cough, nasal congestion or other respiratory illnesses. Smoke inhalation can irritate the airways and may aggravate respiratory problems, particularly in people with asthma or other chronic lung conditions.

The clip comes amid separate interest in nicotine-free herbal smoking products. A Haridwar-based Ayurvedic college has promoted a “herbal cigarette” containing multiple Ayurvedic herbs as a possible smoking-cessation aid, although researchers have said data is still being collected and no firm conclusions can yet be drawn.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts