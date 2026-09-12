‘Bro know this generation pretty well’: Baba Ramdev’s ‘Ayurvedic hookah’ goes viral; internet reacts to herbal twist

A video purportedly showing yoga guru Baba Ramdev demonstrating an “Ayurvedic hookah” has gone viral on social media, triggering a mix of amusement, curiosity and debate over the unusual herbal preparation and its purported health benefits.

The video, shared by X, shows Ramdev alongside a woman as he prepares what appears to be a traditional hookah using a combination of herbs and other ingredients.

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In the clip, Ramdev places mulethi (liquorice) on the upper portion of the hookah while explaining the preparation. “Isme saari jari butiya hai,” he says.

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He then adds ingredients including turmeric, mustard seeds, carom seeds, camphor and kakda singi, before declaring, “Ye hukkah ban gaya.” The clip also shows him placing camphor on the fire.

📺WATCH | Baba Ramdev showcases "AYURVEDIC HOOKAH" made with ingredients such as mulethi (licorice) and turmeric pic.twitter.com/R3i9BI7xy4 — The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) September 11, 2026

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In another part of the video, Ramdev is heard suggesting that inhaling the smoke can help balance vata, pitta and kapha and provide relief from complaints such as cough and nasal congestion.

Internet reacts to Baba Ramdev’s herbal hookah

The unusual demonstration quickly became a talking point online, with users turning the concept into memes and jokes.

“Bro know this generation pretty well ,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “Ab saare club or pub me Baaba Ramdev ka hukka… tera pyar pyar ayurvedic hukka bar.”

Some users viewed the practice through the lens of traditional remedies. “Hukka feels real in ayurveda Smoke was a treatment in ancient bharat,” one comment read.

Others joked about making the preparation at home, while another quipped that “herbal daru” could be the next development.

The ingredients also drew humorous reactions. One user joked that Ramdev had forgotten “ginger garlic paste”.

Another comment summed up the surprise surrounding the demonstration: “First in my bloodline to say this ki hookah peene se sehat banegi.”

Does herbal smoke have health benefits?

The viral video has also raised questions about the safety of inhaling smoke from herbs and household ingredients.

There is no strong clinical evidence that inhaling smoke from such preparations is a safe or effective treatment for cough, nasal congestion or other respiratory illnesses. Smoke inhalation can irritate the airways and may aggravate respiratory problems, particularly in people with asthma or other chronic lung conditions.

The clip comes amid separate interest in nicotine-free herbal smoking products. A Haridwar-based Ayurvedic college has promoted a “herbal cigarette” containing multiple Ayurvedic herbs as a possible smoking-cessation aid, although researchers have said data is still being collected and no firm conclusions can yet be drawn.