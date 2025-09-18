Bullseye blunder: Pakistan's Asia Cup drama continues as umpire hit by ball
The Pakistan cricket team's participation in the Asia Cup 2025 was marked by controversy, particularly after their loss to India on September 14.
The drama escalated with a bizarre incident during their match against UAE, where a wayward throw by a fielder hit umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge straight on the head, causing discomfort and leading to his replacement by Gazi Sohel.
The ball hit the umpire. pic.twitter.com/xhxrjReokI
— الف (@Offcourseasssad) September 17, 2025
During the sixth over, Dhruv Parashar faced Saim Ayub, and a misdirected throw hit umpire Palliyaguruge. Pakistan's physio rushed for a concussion check, and the game paused temporarily.
Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram, commentating live, described the throw as a "bullseye," which sparked outrage on social media. Akram said, “Straight on the head of the umpire, what a throw! Bullseye! One job of the fielder is not to hit the umpire…”.
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now