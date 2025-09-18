The Pakistan cricket team's participation in the Asia Cup 2025 was marked by controversy, particularly after their loss to India on September 14.

The drama escalated with a bizarre incident during their match against UAE, where a wayward throw by a fielder hit umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge straight on the head, causing discomfort and leading to his replacement by Gazi Sohel.

The ball hit the umpire. pic.twitter.com/xhxrjReokI — الف (@Offcourseasssad) September 17, 2025

During the sixth over, Dhruv Parashar faced Saim Ayub, and a misdirected throw hit umpire Palliyaguruge. Pakistan's physio rushed for a concussion check, and the game paused temporarily.

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram, commentating live, described the throw as a "bullseye," which sparked outrage on social media. Akram said, “Straight on the head of the umpire, what a throw! Bullseye! One job of the fielder is not to hit the umpire…”.